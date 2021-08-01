Pregnant Alex Jones stuns The One Show in midi dress – weeks away from due date



















Alex jones is a few weeks away from welcoming her third child with her husband Charlie thompson, but that didn’t stop him from stunning The only showviewers with her glamorous onscreen looks. READ: The One Show’s Alex Jones Reveals Surprising Pregnancy Revelation Making a splash with her 301,000 followers, the Welsh star took to Instagram on Saturday to share details of her latest outfit, which appeared to be one of her most daring looks to date. Loading the player … WATCH: Alex Jones reveals hilarious parenting dysfunction Proving to be popular with fans, Alex wrote: “A lot of you ask about this dress from last night,” before revealing her colorful ensemble was the indie label’s ‘Nadine Multi Dress’ Wyse London. SEE: Alex Jones’ Pregnancy Diet Revealed: Check Out Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner From The One Show Host Complete with puffed sleeves, an elegant ruffle skirt, an open neckline and a self-tie waist belt, the star looked more glamorous than ever as she wore another flattering outfit for the bumps. According to the designer: “It has become a trendy summer piece in a delicious range of sorbet color blocks. Simple to dress from top to bottom and a real show, ” and it’s easy to see why. Alex rocked the trendy color block dress The 45-year-old star looked radiant as she paired the colorful ensemble with rosy makeup, complemented by soft blush and soft pink lips. She wore her shiny brown locks in loose waves and paired the dress with a pair of glittering platform pumps. Having just landed in the Wyse London summer sales, Alex’s dress will cost buyers £ 141 after being cut to half the price. Luckily, those looking to recreate the flattering multi-layered look will love this £ 51 dupe from our high street edition. Color block linen dress, £ 51.75, Rating BUY NOW It’s not the first time this week that the 44-year-old has left fans envious of her maternity style. Staying stylish seemed easy enough for the Welsh TV presenter, and she stayed away from maternity clothes, just wearing plus size items. In July, the glamorous mother sent crazy fans for her ruffled mini dress from & Other Stories, keeping it simple by pairing her summery look with a pair of faux leather ruched strap heels – giving us all the inspiration we need for our next garden party look. MORE: The Stunning Homes of The One Show Hosts: Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, Matt Baker, more

