Olympics swimming results: US finishes with three gold medals, Penny Oleksiak makes history

Caeleb Dressel crowned swimming at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in historic fashion.

The American swimmer started his morning with an Olympic record and gold in the 50-meter freestyle swimming at 21.07 and ended it with his fifth gold, swimming the butterfly in the 4×100 relay four men’s swims to help the unit set a world record at 3: 26.78. Dressel now joins Mark Spitz, Matt Biondi and Michael Phelps as the only male swimmers to win five gold medals at the same Olympics.

But the spotlight weren’t his alone. American Bobby Finke captured her second Olympic gold with a victory in the 1,500 freestyle, and the Americans placed second in a close final against Australia in the women’s 4×100 medley relay. Canada won bronze in the relay, and Penny Oleksiak made Canadian history by winning her seventh career medal to become Canada’s most decorated Olympian of all time.

It was also a big day for Australia’s Emma McKeon. In addition to gold in the medley relay, she also won gold in the 50 freestyle to claim her seventh overall medal, becoming the first swimmer to win so many in a single Olympics.

Sporting News provided live updates and highlights from each event during day eight of the Olympic Swimming Finals.

Olympic swimming results

Time (ET) Event Winner 2nd 3rd 9:30 p.m. 50 m freestyle men (final) Single Villasenor (United States) Florent Manaudou (France) Bruno Fratus (Brazil) 9:37 p.m. 50 women’s freestyle (final) Emma McKeon (Australia) Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) Pernille Blume (Denmark) 9:44 p.m. 1500 freestyle men (final) Bobby Finke (United States) Mykhailo Romanchuk (Ukraine) Florian Wellbrock (Germany) 10:15 p.m. 4×100 Women’s Medley Relay (Final) Australia United States Canada 22:36 Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay (Final) United States Britain Italy

Live swimming updates, 2021 Olympics highlights

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay (Final)

10:52 p.m .: This is Dressel’s fifth gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

10:52 p.m .: The United States finished with a new world record in 3: 26.78. Great Britain won silver in 3: 27.51 and Italy bronze in 3: 29.17.

10:50 p.m .: The United States takes the gold medal and keeps the streak alive. They have won all 15 men’s 4×100 medley relays in which they have participated. This race sets a new world record.

10:50 p.m .: Apple is still in the lead with 50 meters to go.

22h49: Dressel puts the United States in the lead with Apple now to swim and hold the lead against Great Britain.

10:48 p.m .: Peaty gives the lead to Great Britain. The United States is third and Italy is now second.

10:48 p.m .: Ryan Murphy delivers a US premiere, presenting it to Michael Andrew. Watch out for Briton Adam Peaty.

10:48 p.m .: The United States leads after the top 50 over China and the Republic of China.

22:47: The last Olympic swimming event is underway.

22:37: The United States will swim from the top lane, but make no mistake – they are in this race. Ryan Murphy (backstroke), Michael Andrew (breaststroke), Caeleb Dressel (butterfly) and Zach Apple (freestyle) will compete to bring the United States a gold medal in the final event of the evening.

4×100 Women’s Medley Relay (Final)

22:23: With Canada winning the bronze medal, Oleksiak becomes the most decorated summer Olympian in Canadian history.

22:23: Australia set an Olympic record in 3: 51.60, with the United States second in 3: 51.73 and Canada third in 3: 52.60.

22:22: Torri Huske had a strong race to give Australia a 0.25 second lead and Canada one second.

22:21: Jacoby starts with the United States in the lead, ahead of Australia by half a second and Canada by about two seconds.

10:20 p.m .: No glasses malfunction for Jacoby, and she gives the United States the lead at the 150 mark.

10:20 p.m .: The United States moved up to third, Australia to second and Canada to the top. Jacoby for Americans.

10:19 p.m .: Canada leads after the top 50, with the United States in second and Australia in third.

10:12 p.m .: The American roster will consist of Regan Smith (backstroke), Lydia Jacoby (breaststroke), Torri Huske (butterfly) and Abbey Weitzeil (freestyle). Canada will send Kylie Masse (back), Sydney Pickrem (breaststroke), Margaret Mac Neil (butterfly) and Penny Oleksiak (freestyle). Australia will face Kaylee McKeown (backstroke), Chelsea Hodges (breaststroke), Emma McKeon (butterfly) and Cate Campbell (freestyle). These are your top three units before the race, with Canada in the fast lane, the US in lane five and Australia starting from lane three.

1500 freestyle men (final)

10:02 p.m .: Finke finished at 14: 39.65, Romanchuk was second at 14: 40.66 and Wellbrock third at 14: 40.91.

10:01 p.m .: Finke won his second gold medal flying over Wellbrock. Romanchuk wins silver and Wellbrock bronze.

10:01 p.m .: Finke passed alone in second place on the last corner.

10:01 p.m .: 100 meters from the finish, Finke is tied for second place behind Wellbrock.

22h00: He seems to be heading only towards Wellbrock, Romanchuk, and Finke. And with Finke having already shown how he can get close to the 800, Wellbrock’s lead seems anything but sure.

9:59 p.m .: At 300 meters from the end, the first four are still separated by a little more than a second and a half. The first three, however, are only separated by a little over half a second.

21:56: 500 meters to go, and this race could still go to anyone in the top four, which has remained unchanged for some time now.

21:55; This race now seems to come down to the four swimmers in the middle. Wellbrock leads, Romanchuk second, Finke third and Paltrinieri fourth.

9:54 p.m .: Finke is third for about 200 yards now, but Wellbrock didn’t give up his lead halfway through the race. Romanchuk in third.

9:52 p.m .: It’s an incredibly tight race between all the top five, all separated by less than two seconds over 600 meters.

9:52 p.m .: At the third of the race, Wellbrock maintained his lead in the race. Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk climbed to third place with Paltrinieri in third and Finke in fourth.

9:50 p.m .: The first six are all one body length from each other. Wellbrock took the lead at the 300-meter mark on Paltrinieri, but Finke, third, was less than a second behind.

9:48 p.m .: Finke is up to the third after 150 meters. Paltrinieri, the reigning Olympic champion, is about a second ahead in this race.

9:47 p.m .: Finke starts the race in fourth position behind the Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri, the Briton Daniel Jervis and the German Florian Wellbrock after the first 50.

9.45 p.m .: Bobby Finke won the 800 freestyle. He is now looking to clinch his second gold medal. He will swim out of the fifth lane in the longest distance race on the men’s side.

50 women’s freestyle (final)

9:40 p.m .: Australian Emma McKeon sets an Olympic record with a winning time of 23.81. Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem won silver in 24.07 and Blume bronze in 23.81. Weitzeil finished eighth in 24.41.

9:39 p.m .: The Danish Pernille Blume took the fastest start 0.62 off the block.

9:39 p.m .: Abbey Weitzeil will be the only American to compete in the 50 freestyle.

50 m freestyle men (final)

9:34 p.m .: Frenchman Florent Manaudou finished in silver with 21.55 and Brazilian Bruno Fratus took third place with 21.57.

9:33 p.m .: Dressel wins the 50-meter freestyle with an Olympic record of 21.07. Andrew finished fourth at 21.60.

9:33 p.m .: Dressel comes out of the block at 0.63.

9:29 p.m .: Two Americans competing in the 50-meter freestyle final. Caeleb Dressel is the favorite as he races down the fast lane, chasing his fourth gold. Michael Andrew swims lane seven, hoping to win his first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

