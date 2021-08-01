Teen mom Kayla Sessler almost slips out of her tight yellow dress in new photo as fans praise the star as “beautiful”





TEEN Mom Kayla Sessler wowed in a plunging yellow bodycon dress as fans called the reality star “beautiful.” The MTV star, 22, chose the Pretty Little Thing low-cut, long-sleeve outfit in a tie-dye print with strappy sandals. 5 Teen Mom Kayla Sessler Dazzled in Plunging Bodycon Dress by Pretty Little Thing in Latest Instagram Snap Credit: @kayla_sessler 5 “Gorgeous” mum of two praised for her glamorous style Credit: Instagram The Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant star left her brunette locks in long, flowing waves over her shoulders. She added thick black mascara and a touch of lip gloss to complete her sassy look. The mom of two captured her photo with the words: “Pull up” and a yellow heart Emoji. Fans were quick to gush over her look, with a comment: “You’re a good girl.” A second put: “Gorgeous girlie!” as one followed by a Flame Emoji and the word: “Yassss.” One of them then called the mother “beautiful”. Follow all of our latest news and stories on Teen Mom. The reality TV personality was clearly ready to enjoy some downtime after recently revealing that her ex Stephan hadn’t seen their son in two years. Kayla is now engaged to her boyfriend, Luke Davis, who has taken three-year-old Izaiah under her wing and has considered adopting her. Kayla answered a series of questions from her Teen Mom fans, who have asked for everything from personal life to her role on the show. A fan specifically asked him about his first baby daddy, Stephan, asking him when he last saw their son. The mom of two replied, “Remember the scene last season where I took Izaiah to the park to meet Stephan? “Yeah, that was the last time. I was still pregnant with Ariah and Zay was just one.” Kayla and Luke share their daughter Ariah, who they welcomed in August 2019. The couple moved from Illinois to Iowa for Luke’s basketball career. Kayla and her family will return to the small screen for season three of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which began filming last September. 5 The reality TV star recently revealed ex Stephan hasn’t seen their son for two years Credit: Facebook 5 Her fiance Luke Davis has taken three-year-old Izaiah under her wing and is considering adoption Credit: Instagram 5 Kayla lives in Iowa with her family Credit: Instagram / Kayla Sessler Teen mom Kayla Sessler reveals she received $ 11 child support check from ex Stephan and says it’s ‘no joke’

