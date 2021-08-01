How the pandemic will revolutionize the way we dress at work

After what seemed like an eternity, it’s time to get dressed and not just for the department store. Restrictions in England have been lifted, the hospitality industry has opened up and, most importantly, people are returning to the office. But what will they wear when they do?

We’ve all gotten used to working on our kitchen tables with little more than a loose sweatshirt and a pair of sweatpants and sometimes we even neglect them. It will inevitably be quite weird to suddenly slip into a pencil skirt and blazer after all this time.

There have of course been some major fashion changes in the wake of the pandemic. The rise of revenge clothing has been well documented, with many people leaning towards their most outrageous and flamboyant outfits as a way to stick two sartorial fingers on the coronavirus and all the experiences (and outfits) it has taken from them. . But we can’t exactly show up for work in a neon pink ensemble or a cutout mesh mini dress, can we? Likewise, can we really be bothered to do our best A hard worker look in 2021, shoulder pads and all?

Despite this unprecedented period, the usual codes of professional clothing still apply widely. But that doesn’t mean the change isn’t happening. Lyst, the fashion shopping platform that analyzes global consumer habits, has identified an increase in work clothes that would once have been considered too casual for the office. In its latest Quarterly Index Report, the company noted an increase in athletic shoes, with the most popular product being a humble pair of Nike Air Force Ones, while the only other footwear item included in the the list was Guccis rubber. sandals, which in their sense and sensibility reflect a major backbone of the high heels that might once have reigned over the workwear perch.

We’ve also noticed an increase in demand for full-knit outfits, reflecting the growing demand for comfortable but dressier loungewear, says Morgane Le Caer, Content Manager at Lysts. Since January, we’ve seen an increase in searches for knit dresses (+ 72%), knit sets (+33%) and knit vests (+ 61%), which is expected to continue in the coming months. “

“After a year and a half of telecommuting, returning to the office may be associated with new, more casual dress codes,” adds Le Caer. We expect to see more oversized silhouettes, casual accessories and rainbow colors to invade our work wardrobes, as well as an increase in high-low styling, a good indication that comfort and practicality. are here to stay as the world embraces this new hybrid work format.

But what exactly is a hybrid desktop? It could be teaming your most comfy jeans with a popping tee, or investing in a puffy floral dress that gives you plenty of room to move, like this one. Roll up daisy dress, which was named the 10th hottest product of the quarter by Lysts. For more affordable options, head over to & Other Stories and Rixo.

Emily Gordon-Smith, director of consumer products at the trend watch company Stylus, suggests taking inspiration from the fall / winter 2021 collections. The catwalks were full of gorgeous ready-made loungewear; smart but super relaxed at the same time in layers of soft knit and fluffy weaves and a palette of calming neutrals, she said. So nice to take our work from home wardrobe and elevate it to something suitable for the office.

If suits are a must as part of your work dress code, why not try a more casual aesthetic than your previous bodycon sets? If your budget can reach the upper echelons, look no further than Beautiful Freud (we love this pink costume) and Temperley London, both of which feature bespoke three-piece looks that take inspiration from the relaxed and relaxed cuts that were popular in the 1970s. For cheaper alternatives, head to Mango, where this wacky print two piece is currently on sale.

Unlike many of the changes taking place in the cycle of fleeting fashion trends, the move towards more casual workwear is unlikely to be short-lived. In fact, retail experts say it’s been brewing for some time. Before Covid, most people were already relatively relaxed when it came to office clothing, but the experience of the pandemic will certainly make comfort at work even more of a priority, Gordon-Smith notes. Not only have we become so used to performing our daily routines in comfortable clothes, but we have now made our personal well-being a top priority. So don’t expect consumers to come back to buying smart or restrictive clothes and shoes anytime soon.

Francesca Muston, vice president of fashion at trend forecasting firm WGSN, agrees that even the strictest dress codes have been increasingly relaxed over the years in business. There has been a slow and steady decline in formal clothing, or to use fashion terminology, casual clothing, which has been happening for several years, and the pandemic has helped crystallize it, she explains. .

Designers have taken note of this as well, incorporating consumer habits into the way they design and construct their clothes. Some of those adjustments are concealed, like in four-way stretch fabrics, elastic panels or sleeves, which allow more movement, she said. Were also in the process of following the comfort details used as a more prominent design element with gathered panels, soft pleats and gathers seen on loose blouses and wide pants. Ultimately, all of these changes are lasting because they represent a gradual and lasting change in the way we dress rather than a knee-jerk reaction to the pandemic.

It’s not just the clothes we wear to work that will change, of course. The way we work will most likely be permanently affected by the pandemic, which in turn will permanently affect the way we dress. According to YouGov , one in five people want to work from home permanently after the pandemic, while more than one in three (37%) said they would like to work from home once in a while. All of this is likely to have an impact on our work wardrobes, not least because, if fewer people start going to the office, it could hurt the sense of occasion that was previously synonymous with work clothes. If there’s no one to dress for.

With the office itself (both the space and the culture) facing irreversible change due to the pandemic, so too will the way we dress for work, says Gordon-Smith. The working lives of many people will continue to be lived partly at home and online, businesses will become more flexible about where and how we interact and when we are in an office a lot more emphasis will be placed on our personal comfort and well-being, which also plays a role in the way we choose to dress.

So it seems that how we dress for work in the future will increasingly depend on our lifestyle and what makes us comfortable, which are likely to have changed dramatically after the pandemic. Kind of like everything else, really.