My fashionable aunt needs help with her balance. How can I get him to use a cane? – Daily news

My 85 year old fashionable aunt and I have a wonderful relationship. She takes pride in her appearance and dresses well. Unfortunately, her balance is not good and she refuses to use a cane. Is there a way to influence her to use something that seems so simple to me, like the cane? I know it would make her life more secure and allow me to rest more easily. Thanks a lot. SL

We know that 16.4% of the elderly use a cane. What we don’t know is how many have to use one and don’t. One of the obstacles is the fear of looking old, which our youth-obsessed society generally does not appreciate. This is slowly changing with the use of older models, older men and women featured in commercials, and seeing more older actors and actresses in movies.

The industry has taken the opportunity to produce rods that feature design, shape and materials. Many ignore it, but there is examples of those with aesthetic appeal, especially for women. There is the golden cane with a rhinestone necklace; another with a mosaic stained glass pattern and a black cane with the imprint of a magnificent hummingbird. Then there is a cane with the handle engraved in silver and the one that has your initials on it. Examples of canes marketed to men include one with a beech wood handle, another made of espresso ash, and another with a brass eagle handle.