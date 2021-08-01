500 years of fashion – BusinessWorld

A fashion roundtable focused on the links established by colonial trade routes that linked the Philippines to the rest of the world.

Contacts and Continuities: 500 Years of Asian-Iberian Encounters is a series of international conferences organized by the CHAMNOVA FCSH, (the Centro de Humanidades de la Faculdade de Ciencias Sociais e Humanas, Universidade Nova de Lisboa, Portugal), the Committee National Quinticentary, and hosted by Ateneo de Manila University. A roundtable broadcast on July 21 via YouTube focused on fashion (discussions ran from June 21 to July 23, covering all kinds of topics, from language to literature to visual arts).

The various conferences and panels of Contacts and Continuities: 500 years of Asian-Iberian meetings are to be discovered on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtNy-Va7Elq3ixbp6uuxyBA.

LACES AND RELIQUARIES

Sandra Castro, independent researcher and curator from New York, gave a talk entitled Hybridity and Identity in Philippine Colonial Whitework. Here she showed examples of white work (defined as white, usually decorative, needlework on a white fabric as a background), performed in the Philippines, and how they compared to similar examples in the rest of the world. . Comparisons were made with Indian muslin, which shared the same delicate, white and translucent qualities as our pina Fabric.

According to her, white labor was officially introduced in the country in the 17e century through convent schools, and by the late 1800s, Manila had a booming industry in white embroidered work, including that produced in the Asilo de San Vicente de Paul (an orphanage and a convent school ; a former pupil was the mother of Imelda Marcos).

It also shows examples of how Filipino techniques were used to copy European luxuries: Valenciennes lace first made by hand and then machine made by twisting threads together had a close copy in the Philippines where a textile was embroidered and surrounding threads torn around the embroidery. to show the model.

Meanwhile, Dr Florina Capistrano-Baker spoke about the evolution of jewelry before and after the colonization period. She discussed the various artifacts found in the Philippines and surrounding Southeast Asia, executed in precious metals like gold and silver, and gemstones like jade. These evolved in the reliquaries (reliquaries) and other religious objects later worn by wealthy colonized Filipinos.

WHILE SPEAKING TUXEDO

Acclaimed author and costume designer Gino Gonzales spoke about the Smoking, and how it evolved from pre-colonial dress. He begins by defining the Smoking using online resources such as Google searches, illustrating that in Spanish the word Smoking could mean either a costume or a set of three similar things (this foreshadows a later aspect).

Precolonial peoples once wore the baro (a heavily decorated top) and a carpet (rectangular fabric worn as a skirt or apron), sometimes accompanied by a malong (a garment in the form of a tube worn at the top or bottom). This evolved in the kamisa, an often transparent blouse. For women, a triangular kerchief now known as scarf darkens the chest. The kerchief is also present in European fashions of the 1700s. scarf was embroidered with local, Chinese and Western patterns, and was emphasized throughout the outfit as it was the outermost and most visible garment. This set put the scarf, the kamisa, and a skirt became known as Métis costume.

The outfits came to follow European fashions, but with a lag of ten years, due to the distance between the lands. Clothing from the Empire line became fashionable in Europe in the 1790s, but became very fashionable in the Philippines in the 1810s. With the opening of the Suez Canal in the 1860s, the timelines between fashions East and West have become more consistent. As an example, the pagoda sleeve fashion of this period shaped the sleeves of the Métis costume, a fashion that remained until the end of the century.

At the start of the American colonization period in 1898, the Philippines saw Belle Epoque and Edwardian styles touching Filipino fashion with a Gibson Girl look, characterized by the long, narrow skirt, easily adopted by Filipinos as the serpentine. The 1920s, on the other hand, saw the shape of the sleeves pass (flattening it to the butterfly sleeves to which we have become accustomed), and brought together the scarf and the kamisa. The 1930s brought the three elements together the rule of three in the original definition of Smoking.

In the aftermath of World War II, young women abandoned the scarf, and the 1950s really united the look with the elimination of the previously sheer sleeves, unifying the look by matching the skirt, sleeves and bodice.

A dress has become a Smoking simply by adding matching butterfly sleeves, Mr Gonzales said.

Beyond the wealth of materials brought by the galleons, it is the influence of new fashion ideas in the West that has sparked the constant evolution of Filipino dress, he said. JL Garcia