Mutaz Essa Barshim & Gianmarco Tamberi SHARE Men’s High Jump Gold Medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games





The Tokyo 2020 men’s high jump event ended in spectacular fashion after Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italian Gianmarco Tamberi agreed to share the gold medal. Presumably on their way to a jump-off, the pair struck up a conversation with an Olympic official, who first offered them a jump-off to settle the issue. Check out when they found out they could share the gold medal in the video player above. Can we have two gold medals ?, Barshim asked him. The official nodded, when Barshim said he was good with it, Tamberi let out a primal scream and passionately kissed his rival seconds earlier. Tamberi ran around the Tokyo stadium, at one point picking up the shell of a former cast with the inscription Road to Tokyo 2020 and at another sobbing and rolling down the track, Barshim slowly walked towards his traveling party and himself burst into tears. Gianmarco Tamberi (L) and Essa Mutaz Barshim hug each other after making their deal to share the high jump gold. Credit: EPA For Barshim, this was the ultimate reward. At the London Games in 2012, he won a bronze medal, which was later upgraded to silver. He clinched another silver medal in Rio de Janeiro four years later, then won two successive world titles in 2017 and 2019. Tamberi, 29, missed games in 2016 after finishing tied for 21st in 2012. He would have missed Tokyo if the Olympics had been held last summer, and both male stories seemed to deserve gold. Belarusian jumper Maksim Nedasekau won bronze, with the trio all clearing 2.37m. South Korean Woo Sang-hyeok and Australian Brandon Starc, younger brother of cricketer Mitchell, both managed 2.35 to finish fourth and fifth respectively. Brandon Starc finished fifth in the men’s high jump at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images Starcs’ strong career path continues after clearing 2.35m. The Australian threatened to win a medal on Sunday but failed in an attempt at 2.37 and two at 2.39, in a bid to defeat Barshim and Tamberi. This is an exceptional result for Starc, who gained 10 places in his performance in Rio five years ago. He was well in the medal race having clocked a season record 2.35 on his first attempt. No Australian has jumped higher at the Olympics. Among those who celebrated Starcs’ exploits was the Australian cricket team in Bangladesh. Starcs’ brother Mitchell, a veteran paceman, is on the squad for the T20I five-game series. – with NBC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://7news.com.au/sport/olympics/qatari-mutaz-essa-barshim-and-italian-gianmarco-tamberi-share-the-gold-medal-for-mens-high-jump-at-tokyo-2020-c-3568258 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos