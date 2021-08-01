Anushka Sharma is the UK street style fashion star





Anushka Sharma is known for her sartorial looks, whether it be a red carpet dress or a simple airport look and on Sunday the actor gave more proof of it during a casual stroll through the streets. streets of Nottingham in the UK. Anushka is currently in the UK with her husband Virat Kohli and their 6 month old daughter Vamika as India tours England for a series of cricket. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a series of solo photos that see her walking the streets of Nottingham. The first snap catches her million dollar smile as the breeze breaks through her hair; the second and third photos show her walking around as she enjoys the English weather. While the photos are proof that the Patal Lok producer is having a great Sunday in England, what you can’t miss is the street style fashion that she totally graced. Anushka wears a relaxed black t-shirt with ripped wide leg jeans, paired with white sneakers. She accessorized the outfit with some notable silver jewelry including necklaces, hand bracelets and hoops. Keeping his luscious locks open in the air, the actor looks chic and street chic. Shortly after sharing the photo, fans and other celebrities of the actor rang the bell in the comments section and dropped a series of emoticons in awe of the beautiful pictures. The photo garnered over a million likes within four hours of sharing. Recently, the actor shared photos from his getaway in the English countryside. On Friday she shared one of the cutest group photos of Durham, UK where she could be seen posing with Virat, the alleged couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh, Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya Wadhwa, senior producer at BCCI- Rajal Arora. Sharing the clicked image in Durham, Anushka wrote: “Dur’hum ‘Saath Saath hai”. For the inexperienced, India and England will face off in the Test Series from August 4th in Nottingham. Last week, the Indian team played a three-day warm-up match against County Select XI. Meanwhile, on the job front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie “Zero,” with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, produced two acclaimed projects – the Amazon web series. Prime Video “Pataal Lok” and the Netflix movie ‘Bulbul’. She is currently producing ‘Qala’, which marks the debut of Babil, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

