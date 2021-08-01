When Sonam Kapoor discovered the fashion sense of Deepika Padukone





When Sonam Kapoor compared Deepika’s style to Katrina’s | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor weren’t exactly warm to each other in the past There were several occasions when they clashed in interviews Here’s what Sonam once said about Deepika’s style Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s catfight was a topic of discussion in B-town at the time. Blame it on Ranbir Kapoor who was in a relationship with the two ladies, there were quite a few misconceptions which made it difficult for Sonam and DP to befriend. Their dislike of each other was evident through their interviews and the provocative statements they would make about each other on talk shows. One of those cases is when Sonam took a look at DP’s style statement comparing it to Katrina Kaif’s fashion sense. It was during one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan that Sonam appeared with her father Anil Kapoor and made some rather controversial statements about Deepika. It started with the Rapid Fire where she continued to generate a lot of ink, even calling Deepika an actress with an “overly enthusiastic PR team.” What was meaner, however, was when Sonam shared a tip for Deepika that she had to create her own style. Sonam not only demeaned Deepika’s fashion sense, but also compared her to Katrina’s style by saying, “Katrina is herself. She’s not trying to fit into a mold, which I respect. a lot. She’s not trying to be the fashion icon of the century.. Even though Katrina wears jeans and a t-shirt and has her hair in a ponytail … I’d rather have that than somebody else. one that tells me “I want to cover Vogue every three months.” If you think that was it, it is not true. Sonam later also took part in Neha Dhupia’s talk show and chose Priyanka Chopra as a better actress than Deepika. After that, she also made a remark when Deepika had just announced her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. Sonam was asked if she had any opportunities in Hollywood and without naming Dp she made it clear that she was heading towards her as she said. “I’m not going to hide it from anyone, then suddenly announce that I signed a movie (Hollywood). I try my best to sign good movies. I do the same in Mumbai too. But I have to see what I am doing. love doing and who I can work with or what I can work on. Leaving the past behind, Deepika and Sonam are quite cordial to each other today. While they don’t hang out or comment on each other’s social media posts, they wish each other well.

