Jennifer Lopez turns heads in dreamy cutout dress with sweet tribute to Ben Affleck

Brandi fowler Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a dreamy cutout dress as she strolled the streets of Portofino – and she also wore a special tribute to Ben Affleck

It’s clear Jennifer Lopez ‘The bikini collection is worth counting for resort style inspiration, but its summer looks are also not to be missed. Shortly after dropping his jawbone in a neon yellow string bikini, the scammers the star wowed as she walked around Portofino wearing a chic white collar summer dress with belly cutouts and short sleeves. SHOP: Jennifer Lopez Colorist Tracey Cunningham Swears By This $ 28 Hair Product – Exclusive In a photo published by the Daily mail, The Jenny from the OR The singer could be seen accessorizing the look with diamond earrings, oversized square-frame sunglasses and a Dolce & Gabbana capri bag in Carretto-print canvas. J.Lo and Ben spent time together in Europe J.Lo finished off the look with metallic gold sandals and her now iconic ‘Ben’ necklace and hopped on a boat with friends to cruise around the Mediterranean. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Dazzling Mile-Long Cape Must Be Seen To Be Believed MORE: J.Lo’s Trainer Reveals His Amazing Body Toning Workout Routine – And You Can Do It At Home Speaking about her European adventures with Ben Affleck, the J.Lo Beauty mogul continued to give fans an urge to travel over the weekend when she shared a number of gorgeous snaps that showed her relaxing in a bright yellow string bikini on a private yacht. J.Lo looked amazing in a neon yellow Frankie’s Bikinis bikini In the picturesque photos, JLo can be seen watching the sunset as she displays her amazingly toned physique. The 52-year-old actress accessorized her vibrant swimsuit with a rhinestone bracelet and tinted aviator sunglasses and wore her caramel-colored hair in windswept beach waves. MORE: Jennifer Lopez sends fans wild in neon thong bikini The snap sent her 168 million followers into a meltdown, with one writing: “The fact that her body is all natural. She’s working hard on her figure and it shows.” the scammers the star just turned 52 – and she looks amazing! Another added: “That neon yellow looks great on you”, while a third simply commented: “Goddess”. While the singer has yet to reveal the exact details of her outfit, it looks a lot like the Lemon Binx Triangle Bikini by Frankie’s Bikinis, which she has been a fan of for a long time. Since announcing “Bennifer’s” return, Jen and Ben have sailed around Italy together, joined by friends including artist and photographer Anna Carballosa, who captured Jen’s bikini moments on camera. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

