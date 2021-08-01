Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins Olympic gold in the 100m

TOKYO For more than a decade, one man ruled the men’s 100 meters. He won Olympic gold medals and world championships, racing at a legendary level that no one else could match.

NowUsain Bolt is retired, and his absence from the Tokyo Olympics gave way on Sunday to a determined and determined field, all vying for his title as the world’s fastest man. Who would be the one to take up the torch? Could it be one of the Americans? Canadian superstar André De Grasse? Akani Simbine from South Africa?

Come in … Italian sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs?

Yes, amazingly, it was an unknown Italian who was born in El Paso, Texas, who won gold in the first Olympic 100m final of the post-Bolt era, winning a personal best of 9.80 seconds. American Fred Kerley won the silver in 9.84, and Canada’s De Grasse won bronze.

Jacobs didn’t just shock the world; He surprised himself too.

“It’s amazing,” said the 26-year-old Englishman after the race. “My real dream is to get here and play in a final. We run a final and we win a final. It’s amazing. I have no words (to) describe this moment.”