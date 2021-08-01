Roxy Horner impresses in plunging silk dress as she shares sultry selfies

She was forced to leave her boyfriend Jack Whitehall’s $ 17.5million new home in Notting Hill after being inundated by flood waters.

Yet 30-year-old Roxy Horner still seemed in a good mood as she shared a sultry Instagram post from her London apartment on Sunday.

The British model looked stunning as she donned a plunging white silk gown for a selfie.

Stunning: Roxy Horner, 30, looked stunning as she donned a plunging white silk dress for a sultry Instagram selfie on Sunday

The Boux Avenue ambassador posed in her living room in the little white number as she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression.

The starlet’s scorching gown sported a bold neckline and gathers along the bust, showcasing her cheerful assets.

Her dress was held in place by super-thin spaghetti straps, while the figure flattered her slender figure.

Roxy, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in May, opted for glamorous but clean-lined makeup for her Instagram upload – sporting her feathered eyebrows and fox-style eye makeup.

She even added a touch of soft highlighter on her cheekbones and a pale pink gloss on her full pout.

The blonde beauty styled her luscious tresses in wet-style curly waves which she wore with a parting down the center.

She took it to her Instagram story to show off her dolled up look, which was created by artist Nikki Makeup – who has 1.7 million followers on the social media platform.

Roxy’s Instagram upload comes after she was allegedly forced to leave Jack’s new $ 17.5million home in Notting Hill.

The house, which Roxy shares with the comedian, was reportedly flooded with flood water and the couple were reportedly forced to stay in a hotel due to damage from the natural disaster.

According to The sun, water flooded the kitchen and dining room, damaging the parquet.

A source told the post: “It’s gutted. Talk about curbing the move. The house is amazing and he loves it. It even has an elevator and a swimming pool. He didn’t expect that. that the kitchen also becomes a swimming pool.

“Roxy doesn’t live there full time, but now she’s there most of the week and it would certainly make the perfect home to start a family.”

“They had to move during the repairs. The ground was in ruins and it was really expensive.

The source added that any damaged property will need to be replaced, likely leaving the couple with a heavy bill.

The five bedroom house, formerly a pub, has a swimming pool, sauna, steam room, gym, cinema and parking.

Jack’s property was just one of many in the area that was flooded earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the Kensington and Chelsea council said: “All affected tenants who needed housing have been helped from their homes to safe accommodation.”