Fashion
Roxy Horner impresses in plunging silk dress as she shares sultry selfies
Roxy Horner impresses in a plunging silk gown as she shares sultry selfies from her home after floods forced her out of handsome Jack Whitehall’s house
She was forced to leave her boyfriend Jack Whitehall’s $ 17.5million new home in Notting Hill after being inundated by flood waters.
Yet 30-year-old Roxy Horner still seemed in a good mood as she shared a sultry Instagram post from her London apartment on Sunday.
The British model looked stunning as she donned a plunging white silk gown for a selfie.
Stunning: Roxy Horner, 30, looked stunning as she donned a plunging white silk dress for a sultry Instagram selfie on Sunday
The Boux Avenue ambassador posed in her living room in the little white number as she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression.
The starlet’s scorching gown sported a bold neckline and gathers along the bust, showcasing her cheerful assets.
Her dress was held in place by super-thin spaghetti straps, while the figure flattered her slender figure.
Uh oh! Roxy was reportedly forced to leave her boyfriend Jack Whitehall’s $ 17.5million new home in Notting Hill after being inundated by floodwaters last week (pictured earlier this month)
Roxy, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in May, opted for glamorous but clean-lined makeup for her Instagram upload – sporting her feathered eyebrows and fox-style eye makeup.
She even added a touch of soft highlighter on her cheekbones and a pale pink gloss on her full pout.
The blonde beauty styled her luscious tresses in wet-style curly waves which she wore with a parting down the center.
She took it to her Instagram story to show off her dolled up look, which was created by artist Nikki Makeup – who has 1.7 million followers on the social media platform.
Roxy’s Instagram upload comes after she was allegedly forced to leave Jack’s new $ 17.5million home in Notting Hill.
The house, which Roxy shares with the comedian, was reportedly flooded with flood water and the couple were reportedly forced to stay in a hotel due to damage from the natural disaster.
Moved: The house, which Roxy shares with the comedian, was reportedly flooded with flood water and the couple were forced to stay in a hotel due to the damage.
According to The sun, water flooded the kitchen and dining room, damaging the parquet.
A source told the post: “It’s gutted. Talk about curbing the move. The house is amazing and he loves it. It even has an elevator and a swimming pool. He didn’t expect that. that the kitchen also becomes a swimming pool.
“Roxy doesn’t live there full time, but now she’s there most of the week and it would certainly make the perfect home to start a family.”
“They had to move during the repairs. The ground was in ruins and it was really expensive.
The source added that any damaged property will need to be replaced, likely leaving the couple with a heavy bill.
The five bedroom house, formerly a pub, has a swimming pool, sauna, steam room, gym, cinema and parking.
Jack’s property was just one of many in the area that was flooded earlier this month.
A spokesperson for the Kensington and Chelsea council said: “All affected tenants who needed housing have been helped from their homes to safe accommodation.”
Damage: A source revealed that all damaged property in Jack’s house will need to be replaced, likely leaving the couple with a hefty bill
Publicity
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9849797/Roxy-Horner-wows-plunging-silk-dress-shares-sultry-selfies.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]