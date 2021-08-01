Chinese laundry shooting in 1906 injures two

Then as today, the streets of Rome were not immune to serious crimes. One of these crimes occurred on March 30, 1906, in a Chinese laundry at 214 N. James St.

According to an article in the Rome Daily Sentinel that day, a man named Wong Sing attempted to kill two other men, Charlie Wing Sing and Wun Pen, with a gun.

Among the possible

the motives for the shooting were Wong Sing’s anger over suspected poisoning by one of the other two men, his gambling losses against the two men, jealousy of the

rival laundry run by the other two men, and his opium drug use.

Below are excerpts from the Sentinel’s very detailed story about the shooting:

“Wong Sing came” to the laundry “Thursday evening … He complained of feeling unwell and received medicine from Wing Sing.” He came back the next morning, “said Wing Sing and Wun Pen with Good Morning. He then took out the gun and started shooting” four times.

Wun Pen was hit by three bullets before “running down the street,” at which point Wing Sing was hit by a bullet. the undershirt was burnt.

Then as now, the police in Rome were quick to react. Officer Ernst, who was on night duty, was waiting in front of the town hall, just in front of the laundromat, for a tram, when the shooting occurred. He heard all four reports and saw the flash of the last shot. He rushed across the street to the laundromat and placed Wong Sing under arrest.

“Constable Beckwith, who was at the station, also heard the gunshots and walked over to the laundromat. He found Wing Sing lying on a bed in a back room, and Wun Pen standing in the doorway, holding his stomach.

Drs Tetler, Whaley, Scully, Lehr and Scudder attended the scene, as did Coroner Hubbard. The injured were taken to hospital in Rome.

As usual, there was speculation about the cause of the crime. It is said that during the winter Wong Sing smoked a lot of opium, but that about two weeks ago his supply ran out and since then he has been in a nervous state. It is said that he probably felt that the medicine given to him by Wing Sing contained poison.

Wing Sing, in his forties, had come to Rome in 1899. Wun Pen, 38, had arrived in Rome about a year before the crime. Both had parents in China.

“After Wong Sing was placed in a cell at the police station, a Sentinel reporter spoke to him … When asked why he shot the two men … he replied that they had won his money in gambling and got poisoned. his opium and his whiskey. He seemed to be very angry as he spoke and took several oaths … “

The shooting victim Charlie Wing Sing “has done very well since arriving in Rome. He displayed a very sympathetic disposition and made friends with his many clients … He was an attendant at the Presbyterian Sunday School. Every recurring July 4, he showed his patriotism by setting off large amounts of fireworks in front of his workplace.

Wing Sing told the coroner that he had given Wong Sing “medicine” the night before, but that he “didn’t know why he shot me.”

District Attorney Willis questioned Wong Sing. “He refused to make a statement … All Wong Sing would say is that the men he shot were harming his business.”

Wong Sing had come to Rome in 1904 at the request of Charlie Wing Sing. He worked for Wing Sing for about two weeks, then went to work in a laundry on North Washington Street.

Wong Sing has been charged with first degree assault.

The Sentinel noted that this was not the first time that there had been disagreements between the natives of China who had come to live in Rome.

“On July 5, 1885, the body of Sing Lee, a Chinese launderer, was found in the basement” of a building on North James Street, next to the old Sentinel office. Her hands and feet were tied together, there was a rope in the middle of her body, her sleepwear and sheets were soaked with blood, and the corpse had been covered with a quilt. The evidence for the murder was obvious.

“He had been drugged, stabbed to death and robbed by a compatriot, who paid him a friendly visit and appreciated his hospitality.”

“The suspicions immediately identified the stranger as the murderer … It was discovered that the stranger had bought a ticket to Montreal … The suspicions first attached to Fong Ah Hong from that city … But Fong Ah Hong has not been arrested and little has been done to bring the culprit to justice.

“It was then that Wong Chin Foo from New York heard about the case and became interested in it … He was very intelligent and spoke fluent English. He found out that Sing Lee must be witness in a trial in Montreal soon to be held … Wong Chin Foo knew the Fong clan well … After reviewing the situation in Rome, he went to Montreal. Two days later, he telegraphed to the Sentinel that he had the right person, Fong Ah Yu, a friend of the alleged Fong Ah Hong.

Fong Ah Yu “was brought to Rome, tried, convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to life in Auburn prison.”

