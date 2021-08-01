Mathieu Simoneau is TikTok’s favorite male model





Probably my first show: as I walked down the trail, I got to the main section where the cameras were filming, and I was not at all prepared for what I encountered. Instead of 1 or 2 cameras, I encountered a wall of at least 20 cameras; it’s surreal to see the number of photographers and tripods intertwine to form its own entity. I had no idea which cameras my eye should be looking at and had a mini panic attack. I picked the middle one as a guess and it ended up being the right one, it’s been my rule ever since. What was your most viral video, and why do you think it went viral? The third part of the series I think about on the catwalks is my most viral video with 11 million views, closely followed (and will be surpassed by) the behind-the-scenes video from Dior SS22. I think these videos are going viral because they offer a more grounded insight into the world of modeling. The videos of models walking the catwalk are cool, but the personal touch of what I think, or the behind-the-scenes process offers a different dimension, I think it’s more fun. TikTok: Courtesy of @mathieusimoneau What’s your favorite TikTok of all time? And which one took you the longest? My favorite TikTok I’ve ever done is probably Paris Fashion Week Day in a Model’s Life, because I wanted to show my followers what a fashion week day looks like forever. how hectic it can get. The one that took me the longest was behind the scenes at Dior, as I had to shoot multiple takes of almost everything and find footage of other models to compile them into one video. What’s the next big idea you want to try on TikTok? I want to do a TikTok with my model friends that shows the camaraderie of the model group. There are only a few hundred boys parading, so we end up constantly working with each other and becoming friends with each other. I also want to do this because it’s so funny to see a group of models hanging out, because we are all built the same: a group of thirty boys from 61 to 63 looks funny no matter how many times I see him. TikTok: Courtesy of @mathieusimoneau

