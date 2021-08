Selfridges launches wedding dress rental boutique for environmentally conscious brides

Brides traditionally choose something borrowed for luck on their wedding day, and a rental trend among millennial shoppers means this is increasingly likely to be their dress. Now, Selfridges is launching a second-hand wedding dress boutique in an effort to woo brides in hopes of emulating Carrie Johnson’s rented gown. For her wedding to the Prime Minister in May, Ms Johnson, 33, wore a tulle gown by Greek designer Christos Costarellos, which was worth 2,830 but reportedly only cost $ 45 to rent on the My Wardrobe HQ website. High-end department store Selfridges is now looking to ride the trend by launching a rental, renovation or second-hand shopping service for couples to keep the costs and environmental impact of their big day down. Sustainable fashion company Reture will also “recycle” old clothes such as a wedding dress or a mother’s or grandmother’s suit and fix broken handbags or scuffed heels. Prices for a four-day rental start from £ 20, and dresses, men’s clothing and accessories will all be available at the company’s Oxford Street branch in London. Clothing rental has become increasingly popular as the backlash builds against cheap “fast fashion” which has a greater environmental impact in the manufacture, transportation and disposal of clothing. Cotton needs large amounts of water and pesticides to grow, while newer fabrics like polyester rely on plastic fibers that take centuries to break down and can lead to a buildup of microplastics in the ocean. The trend also means cash-strapped shoppers can afford high-end designer clothes that would otherwise be out of their reach. For those on slightly larger budgets, the pre-owned line includes a red velvet Gucci suit made famous by Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1996 MTV Awards, on sale for $ 4,340. Sebastian Manes, Executive Director of Purchasing and Merchandising, said: “This year more than ever, our customers are taken into account more in the way they live and shop, and weddings are no exception. “As we continue to explore circular patterns throughout Project Earth, we are excited to bring a unique experience to Selfridges for the bride and groom and guests looking to celebrate weddings in a more environmentally friendly way.”

