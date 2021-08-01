What does a male model think on the catwalk? Now you know

Being a model can seem totally glamorous – think about all the free clothes and international travel! – but in the end, it’s a job like any other. On TikTok, male model Mathieu Simoneau aims to demystify stereotypes by offering an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at what a day in the life of a model is like. really looks like (including the good, the bad and the ugly).

Simoneau is a Korean-Canadian male supermodel who, at 20, has already walked the runway for Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Jeremy Scott. He started posting to the app in April of last year and already has over 980,000 subscribers. “With modeling, it’s common for models to post their work on Instagram; This can be thought of as the social media version of your portfolio, ”explains Simoneau. “I thought it couldn’t hurt to publish my work on TikTok as well. I had noticed that there was a lack of track templates creating content on the app.

One of Simoneau’s most popular TikTok series is when he shares what he was thinking while walking the runway (this goes from “do not laugh,” To “I don’t see at all“). “It was inspired by a trend where athletes made videos of what they thought during their competitions, so I transferred that to modeling,” Simoneau said of the series. He also regularly shares what a day in the life looks like during fashion month or on a shoot. “Videos of models walking the catwalk are cool, but the personal touch of what I’m thinking, or the process behind the scenes, offers a different dimension,” he says. “I think it’s more fun.”

Below, Simoneau talks about his style, his favorite show so far, and the idea for a video he will tackle next.

What is your process for creating TikToks? Where do you find ideas?

Sometimes inspiration for videos comes very easily to me. Last summer there was a “Vogue challenge “where people shared their best photos with the Vogue logo edited in. This trend was especially easy for me, as I just used pictures Vogue Italy took from me – effortlessly on my part. Other times, I just think about what people want to see: a good way to say what people want to see is by reading the comments on my videos. Often times, I’ll make videos that directly answer a question that a follower posted on one of my videos. Another thing I do is browse the app and see what other creators are doing.

How would you describe your style?

I would describe my style as a mix of edgy, designer, vintage and casual clothes. I know it’s kind of an evasion, because it’s like all kinds of clothes, but when I want to dress well I’m going to wear trendy / designer clothes, but usually I drag myself in. comfortable clothes. I buy most of my clothes on SSENSE and Grailed.

What’s the most special piece in your wardrobe?

The most special piece in my wardrobe is a shirt from Dsquared because my name is printed on the back, so it’s unique. He also came with the sweetest handwritten note from the Dsquared team.

We love that you are offering a real behind-the-scenes look at the modeling world. What’s the biggest misconception about work?

People think models keep all the clothes they wear on the catwalks and on set. That would never happen, as we model clothes that won’t come out for 6-18 months from the date of filming. To be honest, if I were a clothing brand, I wouldn’t trust a 17-23 year old group with my never-before-seen collection either. Not to mention that giving away some of these outfits would be like giving away thousands of dollars.

What has been your favorite show to walk so far?

Each show is unique in every way so I’m not sure how I could pick a favorite, but I know the most memorable show for me will always be my first show, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, for fall 2018. It was my first show, and it was so hyped. I made sure to enjoy every moment of this experience. I was a high school student and I walked for Calvin Klein. I had to get out of French class to take selfies to send to my agency. The size of the show, the other models there, the setting, and the celebrities who attended were almost overwhelming to me.

What is the key to good trail walking?

My agent pierced me during my walk for hours before my first casting. I think the key to a good trail walk is not to think about it too hard. There are key elements like pace, facial expression, and direction that you should always focus on, but trying to control every element of your walk can result in an awkward performance. For runway models, after a season, walking is something that comes naturally and feels like a switch that can be turned on or off.

We love your “What I Think On The Podium” series. What was the craziest / funniest thing you thought of while walking?

Probably my first show: as I walked down the trail, I got to the main section where the cameras were filming, and I was not at all prepared for what I encountered. Instead of 1 or 2 cameras, I encountered a wall of at least 20 cameras; it’s surreal to see the number of photographers and tripods intertwine to form its own entity. I had no idea which cameras my eye should be looking at and had a mini panic attack. I picked the middle one as a guess and it ended up being the right one, it’s been my rule ever since.

What was your most viral video, and why do you think it went viral?

Part 3 of the “What I’m Thinking About the Catwalk” series is my most viral video with 11 million views, closely followed (and will be surpassed by) the behind-the-scenes video from Dior SS22. I think these videos are going viral because they offer a more grounded insight into the world of modeling. The videos of models walking the catwalk are cool, but the personal touch of what I think, or the behind-the-scenes process offers a different dimension, I think it’s more fun.

What’s your favorite TikTok of all time? And which one took you the longest?

My favorite TikTok I’ve ever created is probably Paris Fashion Week Day in a Model’s Life, because I wanted to show my followers what a forever fashion day looks like – several shows that overlap in a day are just one example of how hectic this can get. The one that took me the longest was behind the scenes at Dior, as I had to shoot multiple takes of almost everything and find footage of other models to compile them into one video.

What’s the next big idea you want to try on TikTok?

I want to do a TikTok with my model friends that shows the camaraderie of the model group. There are only a few hundred boys parading on the catwalks, so we end up constantly working with each other and becoming friends with each other. I also want to do this because it’s so funny to see a group of models hanging out, because we are all built the same way: a group of thirty boys 6’1 to 6’3 looks funny little doesn’t matter how many times I see it.

Originally appeared on Vogue