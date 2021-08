Sealed Nectar Fashion Show Celebrates Black Muslim Women and Their Identity

Woman wearing hijab looking away on red background Source: Westend61 / Getty Show coordinator Naimah Abdullah breaks down barriers in the fashion world. Abdullah lent his creative geniuses to the 35th edition Sealed Nectar Parade where the designer created an Islamic cruise-themed fashion event. Filled with beach wear, dancing and tropical music, the vacation-inspired parade served as a place where black Muslim women could express their creativity and individuality. These are black women who show their creativity and allow themselves to shine, Abdullah explained to ACJ. Were the leaders in fashion and when you start talking about colors and styles and all those different things African American women were shameless in fashion. The designers who attended the event also shared that they wanted to help empower and uplift Muslim women through their modest fashionable designs. This decision is bold, given the frequent reluctance in society against Muslim women who wish to have the right to express themselves freely. A study conducted by the Pew Research Center suggested that women in 56 countries have often been harassed by individuals or groups for clothing deemed contrary to religious or secular dress standards. Harmful criticism often leads to verbal abuse or, in some cases, physical violence. Muslim women have even been discriminated against for refusing to take off their headscarves, which some say have been denied them a job. Despite the backlash, the Sealed Nectar fashion show leads the way in a conversation about what it means to identify as a black Muslim woman and how fashion can be used as a tool to express the joy of identity. Attendees took to the show on Zoom this year due to COVID restrictions, but the chat room was filled with love and admiration for the designers’ pieces. Rahima Shaban who introduced her Beautiful Jamila during the show shared that she was able to see herself and feel comfortable expressing her Africanness in a powerful and deep way. Queens Creations’ Nefertari Hazziez said she saw her designs appear on the show made him cry. Muslims in America, we’ve always had a flair for fashion, but we just weren’t known for it. So I think one of the differences is that we’re more shown and seen more, she explained.

