Kate Moss, 47, looks stylish in a maxi dress as she joins her daughter Lila Grace, 18, in Ibiza
She is enjoying a working holiday in Ibiza with her protgJordan Barrett.
And Kate Moss brought her family to have fun on Sunday as her daughter Lila Grace arrived on the White Island.
The 47-year-old model was spotted picking up her mini-me at Eivissa airport wearing a paisley-print summer dress.
Kate was seen walking arm in arm with her 18-year-old daughter in the airy print ensemble – which boasted a halter neckline, tassel tie and ruffle trim.
Kate accessorized her beach look with a double layered pearl necklace, matching pearl earrings and oversized black sunglasses.
The ash blonde beauty wore her essentials in a black clutch and completed the look with a pair of chic black gladiator sandals.
Her Lila lookalike also looked stunning as she donned a cropped white crop top and a matching white maxi skirt.
The up-and-coming model showed off her tight abs in the ribbed scoop-neck top which she paired with the eyelet number.
The teenager added an eclectic range of accessories, including a large gold chain necklace, a heart-shaped locket and gold rings on her fingers.
Lila – who has type 1 diabetes – could be seen wearing aflash glucometer on his arm – a small disc that records blood sugar levels.
Kate has been to Ibiza with herprotgJordan Barrett, who had planned a shoot on the island.
Kate, who has been dating Nikolai von Bismarck since 2015, started her own modeling agency in 2016 and counts among her clients herself, daughter Lila and singer Rita Ora.
Australian Jordan is a rising star in the modeling world and is said to be engaged to fellow model Stella Maxwell.
Picturesque: Kate was in Ibiza with her protégé Jordan Barrett, who had planned a filming on the island
