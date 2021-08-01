The muses who inspired Yves Saint Laurent CR Fashion Book

Yves Saint Laurent went from dressing up paper dolls to creating one of the most powerful luxury fashion houses in the world. In addition to building a successful legacy brand, he was one of the youngest designers to create quality designs in his day. He was a protege of Christian Dior and a longtime rival of Karl Lagerfeld, both of whom contributed to the memorable life of Laurent as we know it today.

With the help of his long-time partner Pierre Bergé and his many muses, Saint Laurent became a renowned brand.

In honor of the birthday of the great creator, RC looks back on his many muses who inspired revolutionary creativity.

Victoire Doutreleau: The First

Victoire Doutreleau was a French model for Christian Dior in the early 1950s and nurtured Yves Saint Laurent’s beginnings by becoming not only a house assistant, but also one of the designer’s closest friends. The two had a deep connection which Doutreleau denies ever having been rooted in romance in an interview with WWD. Since the two were closely related, it’s safe to say that Doutreleau was Laurent’s first and true muse for what he wanted a woman to embody in his designs.

Getty Images

Paloma Picasso: It-Girl

Paloma Picasso was much more than the daughter of the famous artist Pablo Picasso. She was a businesswoman, jewelry designer for Tiffany & Co., and a fashion designer. She was also one of the key names in the group of close friends and muses of Saint Laurent. During the 1970s, when fashion entered a new realm, Picasso was at the forefront as the inspiration for Laurent’s “Scandale” collection, which was intimidating and unwelcome in 1971. Picasso provided to Laurent an overview of how to make attractive items bought at stylish flea markets.

Getty Images

Betty Catroux: Laurent in the form of a woman

Catroux worked as a model for Chanel, but soon realized that the brand did not embody its aesthetic. She favored Laurent’s physique, style and facial structure, all of which helped the two become inseparable. The couple were seen as twins who traveled and partied together. Catroux was a catalyst for Laurent’s deep dive into creating masculine-feminine wardrobe basics such as tuxedos, pantsuits and jumpsuits.

Getty Images

Catherine Deneuve: “Godmother” of Rive Gauche

Deneuve and Laurent met in 1966 on the set of Belle de Jour, and the actress would later become the creator’s “lucky charm”. Deneuve has also become the “godmother” of Laurent sous Rive Gauche’s ready-to-wear collections because of her charisma and elegance. Although Deneuve and Laurent are considered close friends, they were also cited as one of the earliest examples of a successful partnership between an actress and a designer.

Getty Images

Loulou de la Falaise: Bohemian Queen

Falaise first met Saint Laurent in 1968 and inspired him to take more risks with his fashion. Her bohemian style and free-spirited vision would have greatly inspired the designer’s days in Marrakech. Falaise was English but moved all over the world as a child living with foster families and expelled from schools in Switzerland and New York. She was what you might call a true bohemian. Cliff was not a fan of minimalism and said “I don’t like black, you wear black when you’re unhappy.”

Guy Marineau

Mounia:

There weren’t many colored models on the catwalks, if any, during the 60s and 70s. In fact, Laurent has become one of the very few designers to challenge the status quo and feature a black model in a high fashion show. Mounia, originally from Martinique, became his muse in 1978. Recalling revolutionary models in today’s industry usually begins with Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks, but it was Mounia who really paved the way for it. inclusion of black models in fashion.

Getty Images

Marine Schiano: the woman of power

Schiano started working in Yves Saint Laurent’s men’s boutique in 1971 and later became executive vice president of the brand. She was known as the mastermind behind the launch of Saint Laurent’s Opium fragrance in New York City. Those who knew her said she exuded fierceness and daring, which helped her become a well-known businesswoman in the fashion industry, holding public relations positions for Calvin Klein. and becoming Director of Creative Style at Vanity Show. Schiano was the model of a real Saint Laurent woman.