Why big fashion brands love Instagram style influencers
Brand marketers have revolutionized the way they promote their products and services. And deploy more efficient means to get the best return on your investment.
About 71% of marketers deploy the influencer strategy to attract more traffic and consumer attention than other sources, and they don’t just pay attention to traditional marketing methods like TV ads and print magazines. Now everything revolves around the Internet… and more specifically social media.
But first we need to ask ourselves a few questions about why this is so …
- Why do big brands love fashion influencers on Instagram?
- Are these types of collaboration profitable?
- Is Marketing With Fashion Influencers An Optimized Strategy?
- Or is there just a tendency to take action without any attractive results?
No matter why or how you answered the questions above, it’s all about learning how to get the most out of your content creation and social media marketing efforts. To help you with this process, we’re going to help you find answers to these and many more questions about fashion influencers on Instagram, through the content of the article below.
Why all big brands love fashion influencers on Instagram
If you are an influencer or just a daily Instagram user, you probably have a good understanding of what type of content can be sponsored and what is. To better understand why big brands spend a lot of money on influencer marketing, be sure to read these key notes and industry standards.
To strengthen the credibility of the brand
Big brands need to interact more closely with their consumers. If a brand has an empowered voice with massive influence over its followers, it will humanize its brand.
And fashion influencers on Instagram have that power that a marketer needs. Hence, the big brands collaborate with the best fashion influencers and effectively promote their brand.
Optimized advertising strategy
This is not the time when marketers are making the slogans and promoting them on many platforms and investing a high amount of income in the advertising process.
Over time, the advertising process has revolutionized. Now marketers are not spending their precious time and money advertising their brand.
But all they do is collaborate with a big fashion influencer and advertise their services to a new, dedicated audience.
Hence, big brands are now choosing the best fashion influencers to ensure that their product reaches a large and new audience.
Brand awareness
Putting a face on a brand is the best strategy to increase brand awareness. If this beauty has a huge fan following, nothing will be worth it more.
Hence, the big brands go for the best fashion influencers to build brand awareness. These influencers describe every aspect of your product to the target audience. And able to attract more attention to your brand.
In addition, collaborating with the best influencers ensures that a favorable image represents their brand to boost their marketing.
To establish trusting relationships with consumers
Once a brand has been recognized and ranked in marketing, building trusting relationships with the target audience is one of the most crucial reasons to work with top fashion influencers.
When a big beauty influencer sponsors your product and services, the audience will rely more on your brand. And brands can build strong relationships with their consumers.
Here, we explain how the best influencers market great brands and why brands want to collaborate with them.
The three main goals of influencer marketing for big brands
Percentage of results
Brand awareness
85%
Interact with a new audience
71%
Generate sales and conversions
64%
What types of brands have a fashion influencer marketing strategy?
These days, almost any brand in any industry can deploy an influencer marketing strategy. And once they do, they can immediately start seeing results once those social updates start going live.
But some brands are more likely to work with top fashion influencers for the following reasons.
- Clothing brand
- Cosmetics brands
- Shoe brand
- Other brands of accessories
These brands promote their ladies’ products and promote all men, sometimes even children’s products. A perfect example of this can be seen with Qatchbecause they have built a large following on social media that focuses heavily on all things fashion and style.
Influencers are also ranked based on their average reach and followers. This means that brands choose between big influencers and micro-influencers to promote their services.
Why Instagram is the best platform to discover the best brand influencers
Instagram is one of the best social platforms for discovering the best fashion influencers. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, 67% of brands choose Instagram to reach the right one.
It is the network of choice for influencer marketing campaigns. Big brands rely on Instagram because it attracted more followers to itself. And that brands can achieve huge traffic.
How do big brands create a marketing strategy for fashion influencers?
Here’s how big brands collaborate with top fashion influencers and get better results.
- First, brands identify their purpose
- Determine their campaign audience
- Big brands set the budget and select their type of influencer
- They develop their campaign message for fashion influencers
- Then they finalize their campaign expectations with the influencers
- Finally, they reward their influencers and then measure their actual results.
When it comes to fashion and influence… it’s all about Instagram!
These days, almost all brands use an influencer marketing strategy to brand their products and services in some way. Without a doubt, this is an effective way to reach a large audience.
And finally, fashion influencers are changing the whole branding game by subtly interacting with the target audience. Hence, big brands love fashion influencers on Instagram to get a higher return on investment (ROI).
