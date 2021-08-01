Fashion
Kylie Jenner dazzles in a cutout lilac dress that highlights her cleavage
Kylie Jenner shared a video on her Instagram page on Sunday where she made an announcement.
The star, 23, has revealed that her new reworked Kylie Cosmetics products are now on sale at Ulta after previously launching online.
“My new clean and vegan @kyliecosmetics products are officially available in @ultabeauty stores across the country and online at Ulta.com today! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said.
The star wore a pale lilac cutout dress that showcased her cleavage. There were also cutouts on his arms.
Impressively, her makeup had the same lilac tones we saw her with her long raven hair in soft curls across her chest.
It looks like Vogue model Kendall Jenner’s sister used a filter to smooth her face.
It comes after the reality TV mermaid helped her older sister Kim Kardashian, 40.
On Sunday, Travis Scott’s girlfriend posed in a black jersey triangle top from Kim’s SKIMS collection to help promote the line.
It comes after Stormi Webster’s mom wore a bikini for sister Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line.
Jenner wore her dark hair in soft waves and sported light pink makeup as she posed for the camera in a studio with a sofa behind her.
The image appeared on Kylie’s Instagram account as well as the SKIMS Instagram account.
Kim noted that Kylie was wearing her cotton jersey SKIMS bra while Kylie focused on the lip color she was wearing.
Last week, Kylie donned a gold bikini to help promote Khloe Kardashian’s Good American bikini line. She looked in great shape as she wore her hair up and posed just so.
Kylie has also included family members such as Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris and Kendall in her beauty collections for Kylie Cosmetics.
Last week Kim was also plugging in SKIMS. She shared older photos from her nude SKIMS collection as she said they had restocked the line.
Kim wore the nude SKIMS one-piece suit well as it made the most of her tiny 5ft 2in frame.
The researcher has been training with weights for the past two years and is in the best shape of her life, thanks in part to personal trainer Melissa Alcantara.
Her raven hair was worn straight and down as she modeled a cool tan.
‘@KimKardashian wears the sculpting bodysuit (just restocked!) To Sienna. This everyday shapewear essential holds your core, lifts your butt, and supports your chest. Wear it on top or underneath in 9 shades and sizes XXS-5X, ”it was shared on the SKIMS Instagram page.
The photo was taken by @donnatrope.
It comes after she was spotted with her ex-husband Kanye West at her Donda Listening Party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. There were also her four children as well as her sister Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Jonathan Cheban.
Kim wore red on Thursday as she was with the four children she shares with West, 44, at her Donda streaming event in Georgia.
Also there were his four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
And sister KhloeKardashian was there too.
The album preview also revealed that Playboi Carti and Roddi Ricch appear on different songs on the disc.
Carti could be heard rapping to a brisk beat before Kanye took over, while Roddi is featured on a piano-led track with lines like: They Said I Was Angry At The Grammys / But I’m Watching my Grammy right now.
The likes of Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby and Lil Durk also appear on various tracks on the highly anticipated album.
West has teamed up with Jay-Z on a new song.
Rapper Stronger hosted a listening party for his upcoming album DONDA in Atlanta on Thursday, and fans were delighted to discover that the 99 Problems hitmaker is a guest on the record, marking the couple’s first collaboration in five years, after last teamed up on Drake’s track in 2016. Pop style.
Jay can be heard rapping, ‘Donda I’m with your baby when I hit the back road / Told her to stop all that red cap we’re coming home / I can’t be with all of these sins that throw stones / This could be the return of the Throne / Hova and Yeezy love Moses and Jesus.
And according to Young Guru, Jay’s verse was added to the song just hours before fans first heard it.
He tweeted: ‘HOV did the verse today !!!! At 16.’
Although tickets for the listening night sold for between $ 20 and $ 50, Kanye reportedly donated $ 5,000 to staff and students at local colleges and universities.
