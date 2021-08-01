ELLE Taiwan irritates netizens for calling the island a nation







A screenshot of ELLE Taiwan’s Facebook account Fashion magazine ELLE faced backlash from Chinese netizens on Sunday after its Taiwanese edition called the island’s athletes victory in the men’s badminton doubles final at the Tokyo Olympics a “national holiday”, referring to in Taiwan as a nation. According to screenshots of articles posted by netizens on Sina Weibo, ELLE Taiwan posted articles on her Instagram and Facebook accounts minutes after Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin from the island of Taiwan beat Liu Yuchen and Li Junhui of the Chinese mainland in the men’s doubles final on Saturday. “Win! Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin took glory for Taiwan by beating the Chinese team and getting the gold medal, which deserves a national celebration,” the articles read. The Global Times found that ELLE Taiwan edited the posts on Sunday, removing “defeat the Chinese team” and “national celebration.” Photo: a screenshot from Facebook However, the original post met with a flood of criticism against the magazine on social media platforms across the continent, after the screenshots went viral online. The related hashtags on Sina Weibo had been viewed nearly 400 million times by Sunday evening. “Don’t make money with the Chinese if you are a double merchant on China’s sovereignty issue,” one Weibo user commented. “I will no longer read the disgusting and hypocritical ELLE magazine,” said another. Faced with the reaction of netizens, ELLE’s mainland branch published an article on Sina Weibo on Saturday evening, stressing that “the island of Taiwan is an integral part of China.” The continental edition of ELLE also congratulated the two teams of players from the island and the mainland. Elle Magazine, a French-born global lifestyle magazine that focuses on fashion, beauty, health and entertainment, was first published on the mainland in 1988 and on the island of Taiwan in 1990. The Global Times attempted to contact ELLE and ELLE Taiwan headquarters on Sunday, but failed to obtain comment at the time of publication. HER Photo: Sina Weibo SHE also faces another sticky situation as she used Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu for the cover of her August issue. Wu was arrested by Beijing police on suspicion of rape on Saturday night. World time

