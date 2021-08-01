Indigenous fashion show again spotlighting the Indian market SWAIA Santa Fe

Designs by Pamela Baker.

Native American fashion.

For some, the expression could recall the often stereotypical traditional images of 19e insignia of the century. Moccasins. Buckskin.

For others, Native American fashion mirrors the jeans, T-shirts, and sneakers worn by everyone in the United States.

A third group, Indigenous fashion designers, look at their cultural past and create clothing, jewelry and accessories that honor this story while passing it on to contemporary wearers.

Among the dazzling array of pottery, paintings, textiles, sculpture and jewelry from hundreds of Native American artists on display each August at the Santa Fe Indian Market, the haute couture of Native fashion designers is growing. in the spotlight. When Indian Market returns for its 99e edition later this month, the fashion show will again be a highlight.

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 2021 Indigenous Fashion Show will be held Sunday, August 22 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Fe Convention Center with Designers Jamie Reading (Luiseo, Wailaki, Okinawa and Shoshone-Bannock), Himikalas / Pamela Baker (Squamish, Musgamakw Dzawadaenuxw / Tlingit / Haida), Orlando Dugi (Din), and Lauren good day (Arikara, Hidatsa, Blackfeet and Plains Cree). The show will again be produced by curator and art historian Amber-Dawn Bear Robe (Siksika Nation) who has guided the event for SWAIA since its debut in 2014.

Make-up and hairdressing were carried out in the offices of SWAIA. The place was exploding with high heels, beauty tools, underwear and false eyelashes, Bear Robe reminded Forbes.com of the inaugural event. The models were transported to the outside track in the closed back of a U-Haul truck!

The event has come a long way since that first show. In less than a decade, it has equaled in prestige and anticipation what takes place in the Plaza and throughout downtown Santa Fe: the world’s most prestigious jury-honored Indigenous arts show.

SANTA FE, NM – AUGUST 19, 2017: Navajo artist Oriyah Wallace displays her collection of handcrafted pieces … [+] knives and beaded sheaths at the Santa Fe Indian Market in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The annual event, sponsored by the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), attracts Native American artists from all over the United States. (Photo by Robert Alexander / Getty Images)

Good Day credits the influx of talented Indigenous designers bringing their own styles, backgrounds and cultures as the main reason for the fashion show’s amazing rise in popularity.

In addition, it is easy for many to become interested in and participate in art by wearing pieces by Aboriginal designers; (brought) art directly to collectors with ready-to-wear clothing, she told Forbes.com.

Indigenous designers are indigenizing fashion by creating looks inspired by their culture while exceeding the expectations of Indian design, added Bear Robe. The Aboriginal style is constantly evolving and unique to every field, artist and designer.

A continuing tradition

SANTA FE, NM – AUG 23, 2015: A member of the Sac and Fox Indian tribe in native insignia waits to … [+] participate in the annual fashion and designer challenge at the Santa Fe Indian Market in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Traditional Native American Clothing Contest, featuring participants from tribes and pueblos across the United States, is part of the annual Indian Market presented by the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts. (Photo by Robert Alexander / Getty Images)

Indigenous art and fashion have always been more than linked. Beading, quills, war shirts, blankets Native American art was functional, inseparable from culture and society in general.

Historically, art and design have been integrated into everyday life rather than separated into an object that is placed on a wall or cabinet to be admired, explained Bear Robe. Beauty was worn, adorned and appreciated daily.

More and more, Indigenous fashion designers are rekindling this link with the art of dress.

Art is the physical manifestation of our cultures, values ​​and histories, Good Day said. So contemporary Aboriginal fashion is what we are today, just as historic Aboriginal fashion is what my ancestors were back then; it all makes for a beautiful visual story of indigeneity that is unique from tribe to tribe and person to person.

An important reminder that Indigenous fashion does not represent a style, set of practices or beliefs any more than the Indigenous person or culture.

Din (Navajo) clothing and ornaments were linked to traditional status and values. The clothes and accessories were designed for each person, so they were personalized, Dugi told Forbes.com. They were made with thoughts of love and goodwill towards the loved one for whom it was intended. When I design a garment, it is with goodwill intentions towards the wearer.

Jamie Okuma runway collection.

Balancing their desire to modernize and reach a contemporary audience while honoring the past remains at the forefront for designers.

I grew up creating mostly more traditional clothes for our celebrations, powwows, ceremonies and actions, which then turned into my focus and my passion for ready-to-wear to share my culture and my designs with a more mainstream, Good Day said. I believe it’s really a continuation of who we are. We are vibrant and thriving cultures that at times intermingle, combine, and share influences with mainstream society, but we hold firm to what is intrinsic to being a native of this land, such as the ways of life and the language.

Santa Fe Indian Market 2021

Larry Yazie, from Tama Iowa, performs the traditional dance during the 98th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market, … [+] the largest market of its kind welcomes 1,200 Native American artists from the United States and Canada to sell their work in Santa Fe, New Mexico on August 18, 2019. – The market attracts up to 150,000 people per year. (Photo by Luke E. Montavon / AFP) (Photo credit to read LUKE E. MONTAVON / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



This year Indian Market will be a hybrid event. The online marketplace launched last year as COVID-19 barred the show from taking place in Santa Fe for the first time since 1922 will combine with a smaller in-person market at 75% of the 2019 event’s capacity . Visitors will be able to purchase a limited number of tickets shopping in the market by time slots over the two days.

New this year will be the SWAIA Indigenous Fashion Trunk Show, an exclusive shopping opportunity limited to Indigenous fashion show ticket holders. Immediately after the show, guests can buy and order directly from the creators, a unique opportunity to directly participate in this exciting movement.

(Indigenous fashion) not only tells our personal stories, but visually tells the story and stories of our tribal nations, Good Day said. It is a unique perspective of the original people of this land and of what is happening in the Indian market.