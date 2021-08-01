India 3 -1 GBR Full Time





Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our hockey coverage of INDIA (IND) vs Great Britain (GBR), highlights and updates from the Tokyo Olympics men’s quarterfinal match from Oi Stadium, North Pitch in Tokyo. Hardik Singh’s precision to find the back of the net helped India score the all-important third goal which tipped the game in favor of the Indians. The Men in Blue eventually passed Great Britain 3-1 to stage a semi-final clash with Belgium, but not before Great Britain responded with a barrage of attacks that earned them until to four consecutive penalty corners which they were able to score in one and reduce the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth and final quarter. Gurjant Singh extended India’s lead by scoring the second goal for the Men in Blue. India appeared to be the dominant team in the first half even though Great Britain had held much of the possession. The defense also did its job for the Indians and looked on the better side in the first half. India led 2-0 at halftime. Previously, India had started well in the quarter-final against Great Britain by quickly taking the lead. Dilpreet Singh kept his cool and seized the only chance he had to score for the Men in Blue. At the end of the first quarter, India led 1-0 against Great Britain. The Indian men’s hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will aim to overtake Great Britain in the quarter-finals of the Olympics on Sunday and secure a place in the last four places, something they’ve missed since the Moscow Olympics of 1980 when the team led by V. Baskaran won the eighth gold medal for the country.Also Read – PV Sindhu makes history with second consecutive Olympic medal, defeats He Bingjiao to win bronze at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Great Britain advanced to the quarter-finals with two wins, two draws and one loss in their Pool B encounters. Apart from disappointment against Australia (1-7) in their second match in Pool A, India did well to finish second in its group with victories against New Zealand (3-2), Spain (3-0), Argentina (3-1) and Japan (5-3). India will have to build on the momentum of these quarter-final victories. Also Read – LIVE PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Live Score & Tokyo 2020 Olympics Badminton Updates: Sindhu defeats Bingjiao in consecutive matches to win historic bronze medal On their last tour of Europe in March this year, India faced Great Britain in two games where they drew 1-1 in the first game and beat them 3-2 in the second. Indian skipper Manpreet Singh, however, didn’t read these results too much and said: “It was good to play against Great Britain in Europe which helped us better understand how this team played them. time. But they can be a dark horse at the Olympics, and we really have to play our “A” game against them. ” Read also – In “Tears” after the defeat in the semi-finals, PV Sindhu gives his father the “gift” he wanted He added: “It was nice to score three field goals in the game against Japan. We were creating opportunities for ourselves in previous games, but we weren’t converting, so it was good to do that on Friday. I think we are doing well with PCs. Once again I want to reiterate that we have to do well in all departments to get the upper hand over Great Britain. We’ve built our momentum and obviously tomorrow night we have to keep that momentum going. “ India Workforce: PR Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhing

