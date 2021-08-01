Fashion brand remains silent as fans praise movie stars

The public recently got a glimpse of the highly anticipated Gucci House, starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as her hapless husband, Maurizio Gucci.

On Thursday, the first trailer and posters for the film were released, revealing a story of intrigue and jealousy that traces the real conflicts within the Gucci family, culminating in Maurizio’s murder in 1995.

The history of the “House of Gucci”

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film focuses on the marriage of Maurizio, the last member of the family to run the eponymous fashion label, and Reggiani, a socialite who married into the wealthy Gucci family in 1973.

Prone to high ostentation, she earned the nickname “Lady Gucci” from the Italian press. During the early years of their marriage, the couple embodied glamor, with their every move followed by a captivated audience.

Lady Gaga in a scene from “House of Gucci”

However, in 1985 things were starting to fall apart. The Gucci family was locked into an internal power struggle that began with the death of the founder of the Guccio Gucci brand in 1953, with apparently all members vying for control.

As his marriage fell apart, Maurizio got things right by leaving the marital home, claiming he was going on business for a few days. He never returned and Reggiani and Maurizio divorced in 1991.

In 1993, Maurizio finally ousted his family and took control of Gucci, only to lose it 18 months later when he was forced to sell his majority stake, thus ending his family’s connection to the company. Two years later, he was shot dead at his office in Milan by a hit man hired by his ex-wife, in a murder that shocked the world.

Initially unsolved, only one denunciation resulted in the arrest of Reggiani in 1997, who was tried and sentenced to 26 years in prison for her role in the murder.

Renamed “Black Widow” by the press, it was claimed that Reggianis’ jealousy of her ex-husband sparked the murder, with the prosecution claiming Maurizio was killed in part to prevent him from remarrying, as another Reggianis’ wife reportedly halved $ 500,000 a year. year of settlement of the alimony.

Takeaway from the trailer

Driver offers a quietly believable portrayal as Maurizio, while Jared Leto is unrecognizable as his bald, groomed cousin Paolo Gucci.

However, it’s Gaga who steals the show as the scheming Reggiani. Italian-American herself, Gaga-born Stefani Germanotta, nails Reggiani’s strong Italian accent, sparking a wave of praise on social media.

The film also plays against the company’s actual timeline, as Maurizio was still on the label when Tom Ford was hired as Creative Director in 1990, a role he held until 2004. Under Ford, Gucci has become synonymous with high-octane glamor, as the designer relied on the house’s monetary history.

While French luxury group Kering, which currently owns Gucci, has not said anything about the upcoming film, a number of its stars have personal connections to the brand as well.

Leto has directed numerous Gucci advertising campaigns and is the de facto muse of Creative Director Alessandro Michele. Salma Hayek, who will also appear in the film, is married to François-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of Kering.

What did Gucci say about the film?

One of Maurizio’s first cousins, Patrizia Gucci, expressed fears earlier this year that the film would intrude into the private lives of Gucci heirs.

We are really disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family, Patrizia said in April. They steal the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system. Our family has an identity, a private life. We can talk about everything. but there is a border which cannot be crossed.

Regardless of the critical reaction to its release, the film is likely to increase interest in the label, as well as its vintage designs. The fashion house cooperated with Gucci House, opening its archives to the film company for wardrobe and accessories.

It remains to be seen whether the label, which celebrates its century of activity this year, will adopt or stand out from the film when it is released.

Update: August 1, 2021, 2:35 p.m.

