How to dress like an adult with Shane Watson: summer’s simplest style: settle into a tent dress

Dresses, we have a few. More than we’ve had in a while. Not so long ago, I had even convinced myself that I had reached for an evening dress and it was time to take a break and think about other options.

But a few weeks is a long time in fashion and there is a new dress in town. You will certainly have seen it around: its midi, it is loose and wafty, it has a split collar (a narrow V-neck), a seam just under the bust and several levels. It looks a lot like something left over from 1976, especially when it comes to a mishmash of three different floral prints from Laura Ashley, like the Zaras Voluminous Print Dress (49.99, zara.com).

I know. Giant alarm bells should ring: the boho is delicate enough without being bulky and looking like you could have bought it at Kensington Market. I’m quite sure if I had encountered this dress on the rail in Zara, I would have kept walking.

Who wants a tent-shaped dress our age when we need all the help we can get?

Boho: Dress tent Me + Em

As it is, I saw it on a woman shopping with her young adult daughter and as not only did she look great on a daily basis but was not a model and must have been in her 50s, the seed was planted.

A bohemian tent-shaped dress can look cool on an adult, in town, on a summer day (the delightful mummy wore rope-bottomed platforms, which later).

Then, two days later, another version of the dress appeared, this time in the park on a younger (mid-30s) woman.

This one was in gray and white striped seersucker with a small navy blue tufted embroidery detail, a dark red tassel trim on the tiers and neckline, and full long sleeves.

The second stop-ask in as many days revealed that it was also Zara and the owner said she loved the shed so much and bought one for her mother as well. If you needed confirmation that this dress works on Moms too and I certainly did, who could ask for more?

Since then I bought the dress it just sort of falls when a more fitted style looks too dressy. Bulk is what separates the old from the new and I am convinced of the easy to put on shape. (This dress is caftan style, no ties.)

The obvious concern with a full swing dress is, will it make me look tall? The answer, I can confirm, is no, provided the shoulders are snug and the neck slit is open roughly over your breastbone. Higher and you will look overwhelmed.

TENT DRESSES: THE RULES Keep the sleeves long and full.

And midi or midaxi length.

Go for a mix of fabrics.

Wear with flat open sandals or rope soles.

A mix of prints lightens up the look (the Zara dress has vertical and horizontal stripes) and the tiers themselves are crucial; they are the ones that give the dress its nice puffiness and keep it from looking like a real tent. If you can’t figure out the unstructured shape, choose one that works just as well with a belt.

Me + Em offers a pretty bohemian long dress with poppy red, purple and jade green cashmere print (photo) which comes with a thin belt to tie (295, Meandem.com). Length is important, the hem of this dress should be at the bottom of the calf or longer, and the long or three-quarter sleeves make it look fresh and elegant.

If the idea of ​​the print and tiers doesn’t appeal, then Aspiga has a cute plain white cotton midi dress (150, aspiga.com) with ribbed detailing on the bodice and openwork lace details.

It also makes a stamen style embroidered with crystal in four different colors including khaki (140). I’m not convinced that the glamor of this dress is the answer, other than with chunky sunglasses and a bracelet or two, but each in their own way.

These are the basics. Otherwise, the way to keep your tent dress modern is to use low, plain, open shoes, and if you really want to be in the summer of 2021, you can get some sturdy rope platforms (65, office. co.uk), although a strappy flat leather sandal (59.95, massimodutti.com), Birkenstock-style cork footbed (65, boden.co.uk) or low canvas espadrille (59 , broraonline.com) will do just as well.

This dress is not going to change your life, but it could change your summer.