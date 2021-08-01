TJ Baker wins City men’s title





ROCKFORD TJ Baker came to golf late, starting in college, and kept a low profile of golf in town until he shot a course record of 61 at Ingersoll on Team Boylan, qualifying the been before his last year. Then he shot 68-66134 to win the Class 2A title with the second-lowest score in state tournament history in 105 years. And now he’s the Mens City champion. In dominant mode. Baker was never challenged at Aldeen on Sunday, increasing his lead to 10 strokes after the first hole of the final round at Aldeen and winning his first Greater Rockford Mens Classic title with a four-round total of 5 under par 280. “To be on this long list of great players who have won this is great to be a part of history,” said Baker. Following:Kayla Sayyalinh wins Women’s City title with near-record final round at Aldeen Baker, 19, is one of the youngest male champions in the city’s history. Mark Taylor, Robert Dofflemyer III and Marcus Smith, who won last year, are the only golfers to have won the Men’s City before entering university. All of them won it at the age of 18 the summer after graduating from high school. Baker was also one of the most dominant champions. He won by 11 strokes over Matt LaMarca, who tied his career best result by taking second place for the second time in three years. “You’re really not chasing him with an eight-shot lead,” said LaMarca, who shot 75 to finish at 291. “You play your game, and if he lets you in, then you change your game.” Baker has shown this isn’t going to happen soon. He birdied at No.1 and LaMarca bogeyed to take Baker’s lead to 10. “It made me feel more relaxed knowing I had a cushion, but I knew I still had to be on top of my game,” Baker said. It was. He rallied from a double bogey on 4 to go to 2 pennies for the day with birdies on No.6, 10 and 12 before doing late bogeys on 14 and 16. “He’s got a lot of raw talent and is really starting to get back in shape and polish himself,” LaMarca said. Cody Rhymer, who shot 77 to finish fourth at 296, was also in the final group and said it was “awesome” to watch Baker. “I really enjoyed watching him on tour all day,” Rhymer said. “His game is where it needs to be. He’s killing it.” Previously:Former Boylan star TJ Baker wins 2nd straight Aldeen Cup title Bennett Baker, TJ’s cousin, was third with a 294 after a 72 on Sunday. The winners of the flights were: David Nagel in Flight A (298), Andrew Carey in Flight B (326) and Bardoville Jones in Flight C (325). Nagel shot a 67 to Aldeen, the only player under par and the lowest round of the tournament, to move up to fifth in the overall standings. “It was fun,” Nagel said. “I did well, but the short game was a bit difficult. Today everything went. It was a good time. I would have liked to have had that in the first three rounds, but we will take as we go. “ Matt Trowbridge: [email protected]; @matttrowbridge

