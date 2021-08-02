Inside the blinding LuisaViaRoma gala organized with Unicef ​​in Capri

In the summer of 1958, Slim Aarons landed in Capri and took some incredibly memorable photos of the island. It is a series of images that present the sweetest levels ofthe sweet life,and on Saturday evening, many of them were auctioned off at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​gala held at the 14th-century Capris Certosa San Giacomoa Monastery and one of the oldest pieces of architecture in the world. ‘Isle.

For the past three years, Certosa San Giacomo has been LuisaViaRoma’s favorite haunt for Unicefa’s dazzling fundraising gala for Unicef ​​Italia. The annual fundraising dinner has always attracted the best (and most generous of patrons), but since LuisaViaRoma arrived four years ago, the power of fashion has grown steadily. This was certainly the case last night when a multitude of modern day swans, influencers, aristos and deep-pocketed guys descended on the island for the event. It was an international guest list that included Emily Ratajkowski, Eiza Gonzlez, Sydney Sweeney, Cindy Bruna (who topped Balmain’s best dressed list), Sabrina Elba, Maria Bakalova, Kate Davidson Hudson, Dylan Penn, Karolina Kurkova, Natasha Poly, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and other local favorites like young Italian sensation TikToking San Giovanni.

On the afternoon of the event, LuisaViaRoma took over the theater of the Grand Hotel Quisisana, transforming it into a glamorous HQ. Inside were clothes racks that could be loaned out for the night to many guests who also had their hair and makeup done. The band was also lavishly coated with Augustinus Bader products to achieve a shine for the night, that is, if they hadn’t taken a good kiss of the sun on the beaches of Capri.

At dusk, around 600 people walked the narrow, winding, century-old streets of the city towards Certosa San Giacomo. The whole scene evoked a religious procession of fashion followers. Those who wear thin stilettos have had a hard time. Capri is a city for flat leather sandals, after all.

Along the way, locals eager to catch a glimpse of prominent guests positioned themselves along the route. Bennifer, who had just honored the island with their presence, would he be among the guests? (They wouldn’t.) Madam, the 19-year-old Italian musician who captured the heart of her country, would she be there? (She was, and she opened the evening with a song.) Once the guests arrived on the scene, they meandered around medieval cloisters decorated with flowers and through candle-lit hallways that sparked the anticipation of the evening to come.

We are the main United Nations agency providing safe drinking water to children and families. We are the ones bringing vaccines to children in need in any corner of the world, Paolo Rozera, Executive Director of Unicef ​​Italia, told his guests, who were now in their seats at the dinner in outdoors. While it was easy to get carried away by the romance of the night, Rozera served as a reminder to everyone why they were all there: to help raise funds for children in need everywhere. We don’t stop at any obstacle if there is a child who needs us, he continued.

In the audience, Katy Perry, in an elegant vintage black Pierre Cardin dress, sat with her mother and fiance Orlando Bloom. She caught up with her new mom, Ratajkowski, who also dazzled in black. At a nearby table, Karolina Kurkova could be seen hugging Edward Enninful while John Legend was busy preparing for his performance. It was a crowd full of celebrities, but more than that, almost everyone was a parent who fully understood the importance of what it means to take care of children.

In the middle of the night, Legend took to the stage, filling the humid air with his Grammy-winning love songs. He had just donated a piano for auction on one of many exciting lots which included a 1961 Cooper Formula Junior race car owned by Steve McQueen, artwork by Andy Warhol and Alex Israel and a notebook belonging to Pablo Picasso.

In total, the auction brought in more than 5 million euros, 100% of which will go directly to Unicef ​​Italia. It is absolutely interesting to note that since the start of the pandemic, Unicef ​​has been working hard and facilitating the distribution of COVID vaccines around the world; in addition, the non-profit organization educates healthcare professionals in its proper administration.

Doesn’t it feel good to be together again, said Perry, on stage, now in a shimmering gold Dolce & Gabanna dress with a wispy white cape that swelled as she moved. It was the hat of the evening and a treat for all the generous revelers who had bought the expensive tickets or were bidding on items at auction.

The highlight of her performance came when she called Legend back on stage to perform a duet inspired by one of Unicef’s most famous goodwill ambassadors, Audrey Hepburn. In his honor, they sang Moonriverin an ode to his role inBreakfast at Tiffany’s. It was a magical, melodic moment, and then, just like that, Perry picked up the pace. I’ll send it back to 2008, she told the crowd her last song of the night. It all ended with guests in black ties dancing to I Kissed a Girl, some standing in their chairs, and almost everyone dancing. See you at the afterparty! she announced to the crowd before leaving the stage in a golden flash.