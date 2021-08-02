Outer Banks season 2 finale explained

If you thought the Season 1 finale of External banks was wild, get ready to rock your world with season two . In by netflix typical fashion, things really hit the fan in the season two finale.

For a certain context: External banks is a TV show produced by Netflix that focuses on a group of teenagers called the Pogues in search of a treasure that has been missing for a century. John B., the Pogues point guard, is also looking for the missing father, presumed dead. Sounds like your average TV series, doesn’t it? Wrong. You’d be surprised what can happen in a small North Carolina beach town: murder, mystery, betrayal, etc.

At the end of the first season, John B. and his girlfriend Sarah escape the cops after John B. is charged with the murder of Sheriff Peterkin (the real killer is Sarah’s brother, Rafe). The couple ride in a hurricane to drive the cops away from their trail, but get lost at sea in the process. The remaining Pogues – Kie, Pope and JJ – mourn the supposed deaths of their friends.

But during the final minutes of the first season, footage shows Sarah and John B. surviving their shipwreck and boarding an unknown ship heading for Nassau, Bahamas.

And as for the treasure, Ward, Sarah’s evil dad and John B.’s dad murderer, shipped it to Nassau, where Sarah and John B. are heading.

Enter season two: where more mystery and murder happens. Sarah and John B. unsuccessfully attempt to capture Sarah’s family’s gold at the beach house, but are apprehended by the police. They successfully escape and board a boat – with the help of their new friend Cleo – and sail to Charlotte.

The rest of the Pogues – Kie, JJ and Pope – are also in Charlotte after receiving an anonymous note that someone can delete John B.’s name. The trio travel to Charlotte and meet Carla Limbrey who is pressuring Pope. for another treasure called the golden cross.

And, for the remainder of the season, the Pogues seek the Golden Cross while avoiding murder and danger at the hands of Ward (Sarah’s father), Rafe, and their new nemesis, Carla.

What happened at the end of External banks Sseason 2 ?

It wasn’t enough that the Pogues lost the Royal Merchant Gold to Sarah’s wicked family, but now they’ve also lost the Golden Cross for … you guessed it! Sarah’s family, the Cameron family.

How? ‘Or’ What? Well, the Camerons and the Pogues are on a freighter where Ward tries to kill Sarah until John B. saves her. The rest of the Pogues are trying to throw the cross overboard because if they can’t have it then no one can. But in the midst of their fights, Pope gets cornered by Rafe, who steals the cross for himself. The Pogues then leave the ship, because, well, the Camerons will kill them if they don’t.

The Pogues sort of find themselves on an abandoned island with no food or water, but at least they’re safe (you have to look on the bright side, right?).

As for Limbrey, the final scenes of season two show his meeting with the presumably deceased Big John, John B.’s father, who promises to help Limbrey find the Shroud of Turin, a magical healing tissue that was meant to be hidden in the golden cross, as long as she helps John B. and his friends.

And There you go. This is how season two ends, with more questions than answers. Is the Shroud of Turin really magic? How will the Pogues escape from the abandoned island? Will Rafe and Ward ever go to jail? And finally, will our favorite son and father duo finally be reunited? Hope season three will reveal all the answers.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io