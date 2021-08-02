Pregnant Princess Beatrice looks radiant in a tight black dress – and we’re dotty for this 15 dupe



















Georgia Brown Pregnant princess Beatrice looked radiant on Saturday as she wore a stunning patterned dress from one of her favorite brands, Maje buys this weird dupe

Princess Beatrice expecting her first child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the fall of this year, and royal fans went wild for her stunning maternity wardrobe. SEE: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo set to move into £ 3million house to raise royal baby Stepping out on Saturday in an elegant printed dress, the mom-to-be attended a women’s empowerment event hosted by LaPorsche Thomas. She participated in her role as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at Afiniti. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares rare glimpse of St James’s Palace salon LaPorsche paid tribute to her close friend, writing: “She in all her official princess and me in all my queen! You may know her as Princess Beatrice York of the British Royal Family. As for me, she is known as “Girl Being One. ‘” She added: “Leave it to me to accidentally become stay-at-home girls with a whole princess vying for the throne.” “ Princess Beatrice was a beaming mother-to-be in the photos, in which she wore a black star-print dress that perfectly showcased her full belly. She in all her official princess and me in all my queen!

The princess looked radiant in a Maje dress Royal fans loved the photo as well, as one commented: "SAR is still so lovely. You too. The princess and her belly are the best photos I would like to see this weekend. , Thank you for sharing !" Beatrice's classic polka dot dress is a number from one of her favorite brands, May, including her out of print cardigan proved to be a key factor in disguising her pregnancy before the couple were ready to officially break their news. READ: Princess Beatrice's baby bump-style hack is so simple Unsurprisingly, the princess' stunning dress has since sold out, but we've found the ultimate fool in one of our street favorites – and you won't believe the price. Long-sleeved smock dress, £ 14.40, Bouhou BUY NOW Sold for just £ 14.40 on Boohoo, we seriously love this polka dot midi dress, perfect for wearing a high or low style for any occasion. And for that price, we're sold on this royal flight. This is not the first time that the elegant Princess Beatrice has worn a polka dot print during her pregnancy. She was spotted at Wimbledon in July, enjoying the sunshine on center court wearing an elegant white polka dot dress. Delicious! DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice's puff-sleeve, polka-dot dresses at Wimbledon The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. GOOD MORNING! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

