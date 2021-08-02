Fashion
Jesus was not wearing pants and other answers to the dress code story of Saint Pius X
The McInerney kids will not be going to St. Pius X in Aurora this year. Last month, their parents received an email from the principal of St. Pius X describing a new dress code that would require their four-year-old daughter to wear a skirt to school every day.
“Pants and shorts are not allowed for girls in kindergarten and first grade,” wrote principal Eileen Michalczyk. “Our world sends very confusing messages to our children, telling them that they can choose their own gender. We are working to help our children adopt the gender that God gave them at birth. One way to do this is by them. help them learn to dress for their gender. Let’s face it, men and women dress differently, even though they both wear pants! Helping young girls get excited about being a girl and to show that through the way they dress, we are supporting God’s work of creating men and women. Woman. “
Not satisfied with the principal’s response to her concerns about “gender inequality and blatant bigotry,” Abby McInerney wrote to the Catholic Archiocese of Denver about the policy… and got no response. But many readers who have seen the Westword Facebook post of our story of Saint Pius X answered. Said Katie:
I thought God put Adam and Eve naked in the garden. Obviously, they don’t really care what we wear.
Justin adds:
Jesus never wore pants and most books identify him as a man.
Christine remarks:
Deliberately discriminate against very young girls in order to indoctrinate them into their own submission. How is that a “school ?!”
But Christophe comments:
“Parents are shocked that the Catholic school has an old-fashioned view of the world”
Add KJ:
Private school, private company and they make the rules. You can take your kids and go somewhere else like you did.
Chelsea counters:
So I grew up in Catholic school (kindergarten through my senior year in high school) and NEVER had to wear a dress, sweater, or skirt. My classmates chose to do this, but I always wore pants or shorts because that’s what I feel comfortable with. I am much older now and I do not agree with the way the Church sees and handles things in current events. I feel like they’re trying to ‘mold’ these young minds into images they deem appropriate, rather than the image of God… it breaks my heart.
Said Chris:
It’s a private school and parents can take their kids out if they don’t like politics.
Natasha answers:
And that’s what they do. Parents don’t want their young daughters to be sexualized like this school is. They are just children.
And Jennifer concludes:
Maybe they could start putting all the brown kids in one color and the blondes in another too. Really drive home categorizing people while keeping them out of individual expression. It feels like a fun childhood.
The Archdiocese responded to Westword when asked about the policy of St. Pius X. “If a parent does not agree with a private school policy or a Catholic Church teaching, no one imposes it to him or his family, ”a spokesperson said. “Families voluntarily choose to attend private Catholic schools. If that doesn’t suit them, they’re free to go elsewhere, ”says Haas. “If the parents ultimately do not want a education for their child who aligns with the mission and values of the Catholic Church, we fully respect their right as the primary educators of their children to pursue other educational options for their families.
And yes, the McInerneys are sending their kids to another school this fall.
What do you think of St. Pius X’s dress code policy? You can read the story here, then post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
