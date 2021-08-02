Minnie Driver looks effortlessly elegant in a halter neck maxi dress

Minnie Driver looked effortlessly elegant as she donned an elegant cherry red maxi dress on Sunday.

The 51-year-old looked chic in this daring ensemble as she stepped out for a shopping spree in New York City.

Carrying a collection of bags, the Anglo-American star was pictured smiling as she stepped out of the Westerlind store in Soho.

Lady in Red: Minnie Driver, 51, looked like a lady in red as she donned an elegant cherry maxi dress on Sunday in New York City.

Her luminous number featured a high collar and pleats along the bust as it tightened along her petite waist.

The Good Will Hunting actress stepped out in the Big Apple in a pair of white Nike sneakers with a burgundy stripe.

Minnie accessorized a pair of oversized geometric shaped sunglasses and carried a black Chanel handbag over her shoulder.

The Oscar nominee looked fresh as she smiled downtown, showcasing her natural glow.

Fresh: The star looked chic in the bold ensemble as she stepped out for a shopping spree

Shop Until You Drop: Carrying a collection of bags, the Anglo-American star was pictured smiling as she exited the Westerlind store in Soho

Minnie is engaged to Addison O’Dea and has an 11-year-old son, Henry Story, from a brief affair with former The Riches writer Timothy J. Lea.

In January, Minnie revealed how she found out as a child how her father was married to someone other than her mother.

The actress learned at the age of 12 that her father Ronnie Driver was married to a different woman throughout his relationship with her model mother Gaynor Churchward.

Talk to Sunday magazine Alongside her mother, Minnie explained that her parents separated when she was six, but she later found out that they had never been married.

Wow! Her luminous number featured a high collar and pleats along the bust as it tightened along her petite waist

Whoops! Minnie Questions podcast host, she revealed her black bra straps over her shoulders

The actress said: “My parents separated when I was six, but when I was 12 I found out that they had never been married and throughout their relationship, my father was married to someone else and had another family. “

Minnie said it was her mother who helped her process the news of her parents’ relationship.

Former model and designer Gaynor told the publication she had been with Minnie’s father for five years when she became pregnant with their second child.

Although she called him a “complicated man,” she added, “He was loyal to me, to his wife and to the children.”