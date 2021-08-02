Fashion
What to watch Sunday evening, Monday morning at the Tokyo Olympics
April Ross and Alix klineman entering the knockout phase of beach volleyball, the United States women’s soccer team is looking to reserve a spot for the gold medal game, and Kenny harrison playing his first Olympic final. Here’s what to watch on Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Prime time on NBC
On Sunday night, NBC’s prime-time presentation of the Tokyo Olympics will feature live beach volleyball, as well as coverage of the diving, track and field and gymnastics finals. Gymnastics finals include Suni Lee on uneven bars, and Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner on vault.
NBC Primetime: August 1
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Direct: To look at
Beach volleyball
The Americans will close the day 10 beach volleyball list on Day 2 of the round of 16. April Ross and Alix klineman (United States) start the day with a clash against Cuba Lidianny Echevarria Benitez and Leïla Consuelo Martinez Ortega. Ross and Klineman are unbeaten in three Olympic games so far, while the Cuban pair enter with a 2-2 record.
Jake gibb and Tri Bourne took two shutout wins but lost 0-2 in their final timeout to an undefeated Qatari pair Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan. In the round of 16, they will meet a German team at Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler it is more equal.
April / Alix (USA) vs. Lidy / Leila (CUB)
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Direct: To look at
Gibb / Bourne (USA) v Thole J./Wickler (GER)
- Start time: 9 a.m.ET
- Direct: To look at
Athletics
Athletics continues with two sessions on Day 10. In the first part, medals will be won in the men’s long jump and women’s 100m hurdles final, where the world record holder Kenny harrison (USA) will seek a medal in their Olympic debut. The women’s 1500m and women’s 200m heats as well as the qualifying rounds for the men’s hammer throw will also take place at this time.
Later today (or early in the morning in the US), the women’s discus throw, men’s 3000m steeplechase and women’s 5000m will be contested. American Elise cranny is about to run the 5000m but faces stiff competition from the world No.1 Shiny obiri (KEN) and No. 2 worldwide Sifan Hassan | (NED).
The United States also features a steeplechase entry in the form of Benard Keter, but its season is the world’s No. 1 best trails Lamecha Girma (ETH) for almost 10 seconds. The semi-finals of the women’s 200m, men’s 400m and women’s 400m hurdles are also on the program.
100m hurdles women, final, playoffs
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET
- Direct: To look at
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Women’s 5000m Final, Playoffs
- Start time: 6 a.m. ET
- Direct: To look at
Field finals
- Men’s Long Jump (9:20 p.m. ET / To look at)
- Women’s Discus Throw (7 a.m. ET / To look at)
Women’s basketball
The preliminary round of women’s basketball ends with four games, including a clash between the United States and France. Team USA can end the group game with a perfect 3-0 record if they win. The last time, Aja Wilson helped lead the team to victory with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Japan.
United States vs. France
- Start time: 12:30 a.m.ET
- TV Channel: United States
- Direct: To look at
Gymnastic
Three more finals per event are scheduled for Day 10: men’s rings, women’s floor exercise and men’s vault. With Simone Bilès withdraw from the floor final, the only American gymnast in action will be Jade Carey. Biles has yet to make a decision on whether to participate in the beam final, which will take place the next day.
Men’s and women’s events finals
- Start time: 4:00 a.m.ET
- Direct: To look at
Football
After several faltering performances in the group stages, the United States women’s football team turned the ship around in their quarter-final match against the Netherlands. The Dutch had seemed dominant until then, but dramatically the USWNT won a shootout thanks to some late heroisms from Alyssa naeher and Megan Rapinoe to bounce them off the support. This victory set up a semi-final match against Christine sinclair and then Canada.
The United States could be one away from a rematch win against Sweden, as the Swedes face Australia in the other semi-final. Sweden knocked out the United States from the 2016 Olympic tournament and have already convincingly beat the United States in this year’s tournament.
United States vs. Canada
- Start time: 4:00 a.m.ET
- TV Channel: United States
- Direct: To look at
Australia vs. Sweden
- Start time: 7 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: United States
- Direct: To look at
Baseball
After finishing the group stage with a perfect 2-0 record, the US baseball team qualified directly for the second round of the knockout stage and will face Japan on Tuesday. Due to the double elimination format of the knockout bracket, the winner of this match will advance directly to the semi-finals, while the loser will advance to the draft portion of the bracket and have a second chance to advance to the semi-finals.
United States vs. Japan
- Start time: 6 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Direct: To look at
Struggle
Adeline Gray, five-time world champion and one of the most dominant athletes in women’s wrestling, is looking for her first Olympic gold medal. The American star will have a chance to get it on Tuesday as she takes on Aline Rotter-Focken in the women’s 76kg final.
In another notable finale, Cuba Mijain lopez will fight in the 130 kg Greco-Roman gold medal match against the Georgians Iakobi Kajaia. Lopez has won three consecutive gold medals in this event, and a fourth would be put him in an elite company. Only four other Olympians have already won gold in the same individual event at four consecutive Games.
Wrestling Medal Matches
- Start time: 6:30 a.m. ET
- TV channel: Olympic channel
- Direct: To look at
