Katy Perry wears vintage Pierre Cardin dress with trendy bow sleeves at LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala





Katy Perry was blown away by two exceptional looks last night at the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy. More New Shoes Arriving at the event with her husband Orlando Bloom, the musician and the UNICEF Ambassador donned a vintage 1978 Pierre Cardin couture dress from Cherie Balchs' vintage archives. The set, accessorized with dangling diamond and Buccellati pearl earrings, featured a pointed black column silhouette accented with flared white sleeves topped with black bows. Perry and Waterford paired the look with minimalist black sandals, which put more emphasis on the dress and its unique details. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy. – Credit: courtesy of LuisaViaRoma Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma After an outfit change, the Grammy-winning singer performed her hit songs Firework, Teenage Dream and I Kissed A Girl in a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana dress styled by Tatiana Waterford. The personalized number featured a full-length strapless dress covered in gold sequins, accented with a removable sheer white cape. Perry accessorized a pair of daring crystal and pearl earrings, which accented her sparkly dress and matching gold microphone. On the shoe side, Perry appeared to be wearing a pair of nude sandals. The shoes appeared to feature heels at least four inches high, along with thin ankle and toe straps and pointed triangular soles. The musicians' sandals were sleek and pointed, providing a minimalist base that allowed her dress to take center stage. Similar styles from Femme, Stuart Weitzman, and Jimmy Choo have been all the rage this summer as an accessible way to incorporate high heels into people's wardrobes, now that nightlife and in-person events have picked up. The story continues Katy Perry attends the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy. – Credit: courtesy of LuisaViaRoma Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma When it comes to shoes, Perrys the style of the shoes is bold and elegant, often coordinated with its ensembles for performances and events. In recent weeks, she has been seen in point-toe pumps, flats and mules by brands like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. Outside of working hours, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slippers from Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of shoes from the Katy Perry collection, which features striking styles like sandals, pumps and flats with glittering embellishments and bright colors. Add a pair of pointy nude sandals to your summer wardrobe, inspired by Katy Perry. Credit: Courtesy of DSW Courtesy of DSW To buy: Kenneth Cole Brandy Sandals, $ 80 (was $ 149). Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos To buy: Vince Camuto Lauralie Sandals, $ 99. Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch Courtesy of Farfetch To buy: Sam Edelman block heel sandals, $ 114.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/katy-perry-wears-vintage-pierre-151323936.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

