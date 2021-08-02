The Women’s Club still in fashion after 95 years





Frances Chin / Stuff The Nelson Women’s Club celebrated the group’s 95th anniversary last week.

Sipping champagne and wearing furs, members of the Nelson Womens Club celebrated the club’s 95th anniversary in its historic club rooms. In honor of the decade the club began, a few members donned 1920s clothing, wearing cloche hats and evening gowns as they munched on cakes and sandwiches in the Trafalgar St building during the week. last. After an introduction by club president Harriet Whinney, two of the club’s oldest members, Jocelyn Geen and Merle Gibson, cut the club’s birthday cake together. The members then held a fashion show, showcasing local fashion over the many decades since the clubs began. Many of the clothes on display had been purchased from Nelson department stores or sewn by club members themselves. The stars included a 1940s evening gown, matching 1970s brown warm pants and crochet jacket, and a wedding dress belonging to Green. READ MORE:

The Nelson Womens Club was formed in 1926 when members paid a subscription fee of £ 2.20 per year to join. Bridge was the only circle initially, but drama, gardening, arts and crafts, French, and literature circles soon followed. The club bought its club rooms from the council in 1965 and has remained there to this day. The Nelson Womens Club now has 13 circles that members can join, including theater, mahjong, and arts and crafts. Membership is still strong, with 130 members currently. Club president Harriet Whinney said she and others started planning for the 95th anniversary celebration last year. It would obviously be a big blow. Whinney said that for many women the appeal of the club is its flexibility, which allows them to tap into circles at will. For some members, the club is their family. They feel great security in the club. They can come for coffee or for bridge. His great camaraderie. Vice-President Zandra Macpherson joined the club after immigrating from Scotland to New Zealand. She loved its traditions, its conviviality and the diversity of its activities. Lots of events, lots of things and activities here for everything. He still has this wonderful tradition. It’s great because there are so many different careers and life experiences here.

