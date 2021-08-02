Lady Gaga wears Andrew Gn dress with lace collar





Lady Gaga is no stranger to a great moment in fashion; throughout her career we’ve seen the star in some truly outrageous outfits, from the meaty dress that will go down in history to her Hunger games-look esque the day of the inauguration. While Gaga loves a red carpet look that steals the stage, her personal style really shines as she walks the streets of her hometown of New York, and her latest look is the perfect example. As noted by Harper’s Bazaar, Lady Gaga was pictured in Manhattan wearing a André Gn black mini dress with short sleeves and glamorous sparkling buttons. The dress contained an oversized white lace collar, propelling the LBD vibes to new heights. Gaga paired the overall look with classic black pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti and an equally timeless Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini bag, as well as a pair of black sunglasses. Very chic indeed! Underneath the undertones, Gaga sported a smoky eye with graphic lining details, blushed peach cheeks and a neutral lip. She opted for an elegant pale pink manicure and wore no jewelry except a pair of large diamond studs. The whole look had a slightly mod 60s vibe with the slingback heels and satchel bag, but updated for 2021 with Gagas’ innate freshness and a subtle edge. Gaga is in New York to sing with her friend and collaborator Tony Bennett on the occasion of her 95th birthday. The two will perform as a duet on August 3-5 at Radio City Music Hall, so keep a close eye on Lady’s whereabouts and her wardrobe. She has also just shot for her next film, Gucci House, a movie that’s literally about fashion, so we can only imagine what one of our favorite style icons has planned for the premieres and promo. Well, wait with our outfit inspiration boards ready! Let’s slip into your DMs. Subscribe to Vogue teens daily email. You want more Vogue teens? Check this out: Lady Gaga disguised herself as Phoebe to sing “Smelly Cat” Friends Meeting

