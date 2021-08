Priyanka Chopra wows in her blue corseted summer dress

August 01, 2021 – 3:13 PM BST



Ahad Sanwari Priyanka Chopra Felt The Complete Fantasy Of A Beautiful Summer Vacation In A Gorgeous Corseted Dress

Priyanka Chopra decided to fight the summer blues a bit with her own blues in a new look that she shared with her fans. RELATED: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Stunning Home in London – Photos The actress posted a pic on her Instagram Stories in a glamorous outfit that will really make you feel part of her hot weather fantasy. Loading the player … WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share great news with fans Priyanka wore a floor-length Prabal Gurung sundress with an asymmetrical hem and open sleeves. The dress also featured a cuckoo moment in the chest and a very Bridgerton-Esque corset corset to take away any feeling of sadness that there might be this season. MORE: Priyanka Chopra rings her birthday in the most glamorous red swimsuit The actress posed in her glamorous look surrounded by green, pairing it with a strappy heel, bag and hoops. “Smell the blue,” she wrote in the photo. The actress embodied the feeling of summer in her new dress the Quantico The star spent her summer in London and felt every moment of the season with the amazing photos and cuts she shared on her newsfeed. She recently made her fans feel the heat when she shared a photo of herself basking in the rays wearing a pair of sunglasses and a long yellow dress. SEE: Priyanka Chopra’s chic latest pic has fans noticing same detail MORE: Priyanka Chopra is a vision in never-before-seen engagement photos The photo was to celebrate a cocktail recipe she helped create with Bon Viv Spiked Seltzer, writing in the caption: “#ad Ok! So I don’t pretend to be good at doing things but this one is a win ! Priyanka’s lounge look also made fans feel a certain type of path. “I am delighted to share with all of you the Dragonfruit Sunrise recipe I created with @bonvivspikedseltzer. It’s a refreshing blend of Gin and our raspberry flavored collaboration Dragonfruit. Sip it poolside or use it up. to relax with a good book! Try it! Tell me what you think. “ And while many of her fans loved the drink, they were even more in love with her casual look, writing in the comments: “Love it!” and “Wow, you look so crazy!” Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

