As a new generation of women politicians demonstrate, there is life beyond dressing power

Politics is a double hell for women because not only do you have to have a job, you also have to have a hairstyle, novelist Margaret Atwood said, speaking to classic Mary Beard on Front Row Late on the BBC. Clothes make the man, as the old saying goes, and even more so the woman.

o Compete with men for positions of power, women politicians traditionally felt they had to imitate them visually. The 50-plus political generation does this in terms of fashion and personal style: look at the pantsuits and neat hairstyles of German Angela Merkel and American Hillary Clinton. Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish Prime Minister, works the same way across the fashion spectrum, it’s always an elegant lady’s suit and a straw hairstyle down to the chin.

You could swap out these haircuts for women and no one would notice. Part of it is an attempt to keep people from talking about their clothes rather than their policies; no one will notice that the Merkels jacket today is rust red instead of powder blue.

Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, follows suit, in similar costumes, but with more than a hint of glam. These politicians retreated into the uniformity of masculine style, a safe tailor-made space. In politics, you could swap almost any hairstyle, suit, and tie of any man, and no one would notice. There are of course exceptions, mainly among leftist iconoclasts.

But the emergence of Jacinda Ardern, 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand, with her long hair, toothy smile, and meaningful earrings has turned the common perception of what a woman politician looks like.

Someone who smiles so much will never be taken seriously, except that she is really taken very seriously and that she is one of the most visible leaders in the world. At just 37 when she took the reins four years ago, she is a late generation of Xer, almost a millennial, and sees empathy as a strength. Not only did she avoid the strongman costume, but she completely avoided the strongman.

She had no difficulty donning a hijab to sympathize with the Muslim community following the mass shooting in Christchurch at two mosques in 2019. And she wore a Maori cape during a visit to Buckingham Palace, incorporating it as an elegant cape. Her leadership style is as feminine as her fashion style. She has the biggest smile in the game.

Irish women politicians have traditionally taken the conservative path: Social Democratic co-leader Catherine Murphys has big pearls cheating on everyone and no one. It’s a pleasure to see Murphy make ministers hell in his decent jackets.

Our most powerful politician right now is Sinn Fin leader Mary Lou McDonald, and she’s going the formal route, using scarves and necklaces to show off, but the tailored jacket is the dominant motif. .

Arlene Foster, ex-leader of the DUP, keeps the jackets elegant and the confrontational attitude. No one would accuse Foster of showing his softer side too much. These women fought in politics when confrontation with men was the only method. Become masculine or go home. To challenge the strong man, you needed a strong woman, with a strong cut to their blazer.

But Arderns’ success in bringing the feminine to the fore on the global political stage is a major upheaval. If you can see it, you can be, that is the now hackneyed expression of inclusiveness. We haven’t seen too many people in politics upholding the traditionally feminine values ​​of kindness and empathy. For all officials who bow to Christian values ​​in this country and elsewhere, these softer values ​​are seen as weaknesses rather than strengths. Ardern reversed this idea. A huge smile, long regarded as a sign of appeasement, turns Ardern into a cool tool of persuasion.

Even in the conservative Dil ireann arena, things are changing. The Minister of Culture, Catherine Martin, highlights the broad smile and the fluid dress in the many photo sessions that are part of her memory. Politicians can usually depend on their main vote, but floating voters are conservative when it comes to women; the most radical of socialists will do better at the ballot box in a sober blouse. And blouse does not rhyme with mouse.

The unfolding of the feud between Greyhound Racing Ireland board member Wayne McCarthy and TD Social Democrat Holly Cairns at the end of last year has shown how much is changing. Confused by her strong female presence, he called her an ignorant little girl in a tweet after she challenged funding levels for the Irish greyhound industry, given the high-profile animal welfare issues.

This was followed by an apology from him and a Fine Gael TD who liked the tweet. The entire board of directors was sent for training on corporate governance. Gone are the days when you could dismiss a smiling, long-haired woman with a taunt rather than an argument.