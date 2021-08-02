Hermes and MycoWork: a fashion match made in the laboratory

Fungi have taken over industries in recent years. Although it has mainly been observed in the world of plastics and packaging, it has recently gained the attention of fashion companies who aspire to a more sustainable future by using biomaterials instead of animal products or textiles. made from plastics like polyester and chiffon.

As stated in fashion magazines like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, fashion brands like Adidas, Hermes, Iris Van Herpen and Stella McCartney are moving towards mushroom-based fashion. According to Grand View Search report published in May 2021 entitled Mushroom Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report by Product, Form, Application, Distribution Channel and Segment Forecast, 2021-2028, the mushroom market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD 95,245.3 million by 2028

Specifically, however, these companies aren’t just looking for mushrooms and mushroom-like shapes for aesthetics; they look into the mycelium. The mycelium is a mass of hyphae, the long vegetative structures that are at the heart of fungi, which absorb nutrients from the environment and release carbon dioxide. The complex structure of the mycelium allows it to be turned into clothing, plant-based meals, and even building and packaging materials. Simply put, the multicellular fibers of mycelia grow incredibly fast and are invisible to the human eye. It can be used in multiple ways as it has the unique ability to turn into almost anything. Fashionable, it can be made into sheets of biomaterial, which in turn gives a composition remarkably similar to durable, strong and slightly weathered leather.

Not only does it bear a strange resemblance to leather, it is also cheaper and more environmentally friendly to produce. According to the ethical shopping app, Of course, you, a kilogram of leather requires 17,000 liters of water to produce, animal husbandry is responsible for nearly 15% of greenhouse gas emissions of human origin and contributes significantly to deforestation. This has made the search for eco-friendly alternatives to leather an important issue in the fashion industry, which has led luxury groups to partner with startups and research groups to offer the best possible biomass option. . Hermes and MycoWorks are a great example of how they team up.

MycoWorks is a biotech company founded by 2 artists in San Francisco, California that found its origins in the 1990s. Working at the intersection of art, science, nature and technology, their expert team includes scientists, artists, engineers and storytellers. MycoWorks mission is to create a platform for the highest quality materials using Fine Mycelium, a patented technology. They are best known for their flagship product: Reishi, a natural material that compares in quality and performance to the best animal leathers. However, the term mushroom leather should not be used to refer to MycoWorks products. Mushroom leather is compressed mycelium, while Fine Mycelium technology designs the mycelium during growth to create the exclusive interlocking cell structures that give our material its superior strength and durability.

The Fine Mycelium process offers the unique advantage of total quality control and customization. The materials used for its creation are customized according to the desires and specifications of the MycoWorks partners in terms of performance, aesthetic characteristics and more. This kind of flexibility and adaptation attracts brands because it gives them creative control, while minimizing waste and ensuring consistent quality. Another amazing specification about the fine mycelium is that when it is created, it captures data at every stage of mycelial cell growth, which is then used to refine and adjust each its structure and appearance, strength, flexibility. and its thickness, which makes it easier for brands to see desired results in less than six weeks and ensure quality.

In March of this year, Hermes unveiled its partnership with MycoWorks, which was forged to reinvent the fashion brand’s classic Victoria travel bag using the biotech company’s patented Fine Mycelium technology. The collaboration spanned three years and the end result, the Sylvania handbag, is described as the result of a shared vision to develop the future of materials and a quest to unlock new design possibilities.

Matt Scullin, current CEO of MycoWorks CEO, said of the collaboration: We couldn’t imagine a better partner than Herms to present our first object in Fine Mycelium. Herms and MycoWorks share common values ​​of know-how, quality, innovation and patience. I discovered MycoWorks in 2017, which coincided with Herms’ first experience with Fine Mycelium. At the time, MycoWorks was based in a small artist studio. Together we saw the potential of this incredible material. The power of storytelling is the key to any new technology or art. Herms Linked to Our History: This Fine Mycelium was rooted in artistic practice and craftsmanship. At the same time, Herms recognized that MycoWorks’ unique biotechnology approach to enhancing a natural material means that Fine Mycelium has the potential to be the highest quality mycelium in the world. Sylvania represents how nature and biotechnology can work together to create a material with the highest quality standards.

On the other hand, Pierre-Alexis Dumas, artistic director of Herms, said: The vision and values ​​of MycoWorks echo those of Herms: a strong fascination for natural raw material and its transformation, a quest for excellence, with the aim of ensuring that objects are to their best use and that their longevity is maximized. With Sylvania, Herms is at the heart of what it has always been: innovation in the making.

The Fine Mycelium is produced in the MycoWorks factory in California and is then shipped to France, where it is then tanned and finished by Herms tanners to further refine its strength and durability, and finally, shaped in the workshops by the Herms craftsmen.

This collaboration between fashion and biotechnology gives us a little taste of what sustainable fashion can really be, and how companies from all industries can work together to create incredible sustainable products with biomaterials.