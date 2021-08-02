Fan-made Animal Crossing dress is incredibly detailed





A fan of One Animal Crossing: New Horizons spent over a week crafting a meticulously designed dress inspired by the Nintendo Switch exclusive.

AAnimal Crossing: New Horizonsfan has spent over a week creating an extremely detailed dress that features many of the game’s recognizable graphics and symbols. The in-game mechanics allow players to customize their own in-game clothing, butAnimal Crossing: NewHorizonsalso inspired real life clothing designs. The personalization of clothing is one of theAnimal Crossing: New Horizon’smost unique game features. Players can use codes or scan QR codes to upload custom designs from other players, as well as bring their own design ideas to life using the “Custom Designs” or “Custom Design Pro Editor” listed in the Nook menu. Phone. Players have made beautifully detailed fashion pieces inAnimal crossing, like Claude von Riegan’s outfit fromFire Emblem: Three Housesor Jedi robes fromStar warsAs a result, it’s no surprise that some may feel inspired by these custom mechanics and try to execute clothing designs in real life. Related: What Can Animal Crossing Players Expect In August 2021 Reddit usersushifan123is a seasoned seamstress with eight years of tailoring under their belt, and reported that they have made other garments inspired byAnimal crossingin the old days. But their most recent creation is an A-line dress using a fabric decorated with colorsAnimal crossing patterns, such as cherries, fishing rods and a handful of differentACNHcharacters. The user classified the dress in the Lolita style, a Japanese fashion subculture inspired by European clothing from the Rococo period, and explained that the whole company took “about a week of continuous work, plus a few weekends after that.” theAnimal crossingdetails don’t end with sushifan123’s patterned fabric. The crochet collar is secured by three buttons shaped like the game’s iconic green leaf logo, often seen depicting undisclosed elements inNew Horizons. The Reddit user also includedtwo other leaf-shaped buttons on the back to attach a bow accessory made in the same fabric as the dress. BeyondACNHthemes, the final product of sushifan123 showcased their craftsmanship through additional details like two large front pockets and a curly section in the center of the back. Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans might get some new content in future updates slated for release later this year, which will hopefully mean Nintendo will be expanding the in-game’s clothing customization features. On the one hand, the pants won’t are not an available clothing model in the game, and players cannot customize coats either. As the awesome details of sushifan123 showAnimal crossingto dress, however, to doACNH-inspiredreal-life clothing designs could potentially satisfy those waiting for Nintendo’s impending updates. Next: Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Most Useless Villagers Animal Crossing: New Horizonsis available for Nintendo Switch. Source: sushifan123 / Reddit Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get new content later this year, Nintendo promises

