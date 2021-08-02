Chinese sprinter makes history at Tokyo Games





Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian (center) competes in the men’s 100-meter final at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Sunday. The race was won by Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs (second from right), while Su was sixth. [LI YIBO/XINHUA]

Sprinter Su Bingtian broke the record books at the Tokyo 2020 Games on Sunday when he became the first Chinese athlete to qualify for the men’s 100-meter sprint final at the Olympics, setting a new Asian record on the road. Although Su was sixth, he recorded a respectable time of 9.98 seconds, 0.18 seconds behind surprise winner Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy, who clocked 9.80 seconds. Su surprised the athletic world by setting her personal best 9.83 seconds in her semi-final to advance to the final the fastest. The breathtaking weather also made him the first Asian man to reach the men’s 100m final at the Olympics in 89 years. Japan’s Takayoshi Yoshioka was the last Asian to make the final, finishing last in the event at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics. “I’m actually very happy to have run under 10 seconds twice in such a short time,” Su said after the race. “To reach the final, I have already given everything I had.” Fred Kerley of the United States took silver with a time of 9.84, while Canada’s Andre de Grasse took bronze. Gong Lijiao won China’s first athletics gold at the Games on Sunday with a personal best in the women’s shot put. The Chinese No.1 didn’t hit the 20m mark with her first three throws, but somehow stepped up and set a life record of 20.58m in her first three shots. last attempt to win gold. “This gold medal is not just for me, it’s for my whole country, for the people who have supported me,” said the 32-year-old after receiving her gold medal. Diver Shi Tingmao won her second gold of the Games on Sunday with a victory in the women’s 3m springboard. The 29-year-old won the women’s synchronized doubles title earlier. Shi took control of the competition from the start and finished with 383.50 points, over 34 points ahead of silver-winning diving partner Wang Han. As we enter the second week of the Tokyo Olympics, China still leads the medal table with 24 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze, followed by the United States with 20 medals. gold, 23 silver and 16 bronze. Host Japan is third with 17 gold, five silver and nine bronze. On Saturday, 37-year-old Lyu Xiaojun proved to the world that age is just a number when he won the 81-kilogram men’s weightlifting division with 170 kilograms of snatch and 204 kilograms in the clean and jerk. Lu Yunxiu also won gold on Saturday in the RS: X women’s windsurfing final. This is the last time the event, male and female, will be presented at the Olympic Games. Chinese seed Chen Yufei defeated world No.1 Chinese Taipei Tai Tzu-ying in the women’s badminton singles final to win gold at the Tokyo Games on Sunday. The scores fluctuated from the start. Chen won the first game 21-18 and took an 11-8 lead in the second game. However, Tai recovered from 12-14 to win Game 2 21-19. In the deciding match, Chen dominated to secure a 21-18 victory and win the final 2-1. It was the first Olympic gold medal for Chen, 23, who is a two-time bronze medalist at the world championships. Xinhua contributed to this story.

