Delta variant and modes postponed post-pandemic future | The week ahead, BoF Professional





It is not finished Authorities are reintroducing mask warrants in some places because the Delta variant increases Covid-19 infections

The new wave of cases, along with the uneven progress towards vaccination, is creating uncertainty over consumer confidence and potentially the ability to host live events this fall.

Business earnings this week and US employment data on Friday will offer some indication of the impact of Delta variants so far Retailers start to have flashbacks to 2020, even as luxury brands report sales skyrocket beyond pre-pandemic levels, and more consumers back to in-store purchases. The disturbing spread of the highly contagious Delta variant means mask mandates are back, from the Olympic podium to the Apple store. In the United States, economists warn that the increase in the number of cases is likely to undermine consumer confidence and could delay economic recovery, although few predict an outright relapse. Fashion week organizers are surely sweating a sweat right now, although no major events have been called off so far due to the resurgence of the pandemic. The fashion industry is pinning its hopes on the vaccine, although few brands other than Brunello Cucinelli have gone so far as to require their employees to be vaccinated. The bottom line: Earlier this summer, the industry was split between brands that were all betting on a full recovery and those that were cautious in planning purchases for the summer and fall, anticipating a possible third or fourth wave. Consumer reaction to the Delta variant in the coming weeks will likely show which price was the right one. The Kardashian-Jenner beauty empire is too big to fail Beauty brand Kim Kardashian Wests announced it would shut down its website on August 1 ahead of a relaunch

Kylie Cosmetics was relaunched earlier this month with a new focus on skin care and clean formulations

Both brands are being sued by Seed Beauty, a manufacturer, for allegedly disclosing trade secrets to Coty, their licensing partner Celebrity beauty brands aren’t usually built to last. By definition, these labels sell products based on the name on the packaging, rather than the quality of what’s inside, and consumers are quickly ditching the eyeshadow palette or kit for them. lips of their idols when the next big thing hits Instagram. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has proven adept at countering this trend, forging long-term partnerships with major beauty retailers and conglomerates. It’s not just Kris Jenner who has a stake in Kim and Kylies’ success; Ulta Beauty and Coty too. There is speculation that the almost simultaneous rebranding of KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics is sort of the end of the race around a trade secret lawsuit brought by manufacturer Seed Beauty. But the direction the two are taking is straight out of the beauty industry’s playbook, albeit with some Kardashian-style drama layered. Both KKW and Kylie Cosmetics were associated with the lip contouring and kit categories that had their bestsellers long before the pandemic. Like many beauty brands established before them, Kardashian and Jenner are using their new brands to focus on the latest trends, namely skin care and cleaner, more sustainable formulas and packaging. KKW is also taking the opportunity to bring its fragrance and beauty lines together under one roof, further strengthening its ambition to become a one-stop-shop for makeup and skincare addicts. The bottom line: In the past, these influencers would likely have launched new brands of moisturizers and let their lip kits and contour lines slowly fade. Coty’s bet is that KKW and Kylie Cosmetics have their own cachet, even if they are not quite ready to remain independent from their famous founders. The Week Ahead wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].

