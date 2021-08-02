Feast your eyes on Lady Gagas who turns heads Valentino Couture





If you’re a Lady Gaga fan, you know the superstar has been changing her looks all week. Ahead of her gig with Tony Bennet at Radio City Hall this week, Gaga brought a slew of looks with her to New York City. I mean, did you grab her Richard Quinn Old Hollywood look? It was a look that’s hard to top, but last night the singer debuted her latest Manhattan-ready ensemble, and it’s one of her most daring to date. She slipped into a glamorous Valentino Haute Couture number that couldn’t help but turn heads. Walking down the steps of Radio City Hall, where she completed the first night of rehearsals, Gaga wore a sculptural Valentinos cape dress (no armholes) from the labels Couture Fall 2021 collection. She accentuated it with yellow leather gloves and a gigantic hat with matching lilac plumage because with Gaga, more is always more. Suddenly I desperately need one of these hats. Finished off with strappy heels and large shield-shaped sunglasses, this was a complete statement set that belongs on a runway or magazine cover, but that’s the beauty of the Gagas style, no. ‘is this not ? She brings anotherworldly style to the streets and makes it as casual as, say, a pair of tracksuits. It’s an innate skill, you could even tell it wasborn like this.

