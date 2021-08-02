Mada shopping app launches men with Nordstrom and other retailers





Purchases Mada’s app has expanded to menswear with Mada Mens, offering up to 500,000 products from 1,500 brands through retailers such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, East Dane and Urban Outfitters. Launched by Madison Semarjian in January 2020, the free women’s Mada app allows users to shop for luxury, contemporary and mainstream brands ranging from Gucci to Frame through a gamified experience where shoppers slide right on the products and outfits they love and to the left. on options that do not interest them. New signers fill out a questionnaire to narrow down their preferences, and from there a collection of items is built that they can purchase on the app and retailers can send through a drop-shipping model. More from WWD Additionally, the app features looks developed by stylists and influencers to show off market trends or give a new perspective on style, all intended to help the user make a more informed purchase. Semarjian said the male side of the app is more streamlined, as research has found men are more likely to shop faster while women browse and seek inspiration. She added that most of the men surveyed want to look good, but don’t know where to start, and also thinks that men might ultimately outdo women for the business. I think men’s clothing is going in the right direction, she said. Maybe the dialogue was not there. Our audience says we want to look good, but don’t know how. They want more high end fashion or streetwear and they are experimenting more than chinos and button down shirts. The founder and CEO was inspired to launch Mada after struggling to find an outfit to wear as a freshman at Boston College. Towards the end of her academic career, she worked with developers to create the app under the guidance of advisors and data scientists who developed artificial intelligence for other brands. And when traditional retail stores were forced to close during the lockdown, Mada took advantage, she said. Containment has been very helpful to us. People were at home and on the phone probably more than before. The engagement time had been 7.5 minutes and was slowly increasing throughout COVID. Our engagement time increased by about two minutes, outperforming major social media platforms except TikTok. The story continues Semarjian declined to share the number of users on the app, but said 55.4% of members are Gen Z consumers, and as Gen Z herself, she believes she provided an experience that speaks to consumers like her. I think we were in the early stages of how technology can revamp the digital and in-store customer experience, she said. I knew we had to do [Mada] fun and gamified. It might sound fancy at times, but things are moving in the right direction. Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

