Zevorie Studio Launches Fashion-Based Business Digital Planner





The Fashion-Based Business Digital Planner Planner is designed to work with different devices Zevorie Studio publishes a stylish digital business planner for designers and fashion entrepreneurs. DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD, USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Digital artist and jewelry designer Terri Hart from Zévorie Studio launches the brand new Fashion Based Business Digital Planner. Each planner page was designed by Terri herself. The Fashion Based Business Digital Planner will be released on August 5, 2021. Zevorie Studio is known for helping chic fashion-based women entrepreneurs be more productive, earn better profits, and look pretty while doing it. Today, for the first time, Terri has created an agenda that will help designers stay organized and grow their businesses. The new Fashion Based Business Digital Planner is expected to go live on August 5, 2021. The planner will be exclusively sold on the site zevoristudio.com. Planner is designed with stuck daily layouts, monthly layouts, and a two year calendar to keep you perfectly on track. Each month begins with a beautiful illustration to unleash your creativity for the coming month. Daily pages include water tracker, mood tracker, daily chores, and more. The Planner is intended to help you prioritize the most important day-to-day tasks and help you reach your business goals faster. The Planner is a digital download and will be instantly available for use after purchase. Some additional features include: – Hyperlinked pages

– Monthly financial summary pages

– Monthly sketch pages

– Important notes pages

– Brain dump pages The fashion-based business digital planner will cost $ 27. Terri is delighted to welcome her fellow designers to her new digital agenda. CONTACT INFORMATION For more information on the Fashion Based Business Digital Planner or for an interview with Terri, please write to [email protected] High resolution multimedia photos are available on request. About Zevorie Studio Terri started designing digital products when she faced a very real problem. As a jewelry designer for 10 years, she noticed that there were hardly any digital commercial products that were marketed to designers and players in the fashion industry. She remembered how disappointed she would be to find that something was only about service-based or digital product business models. This is why she strived to create products that were not only designed for the e-commerce industry, but specifically for fashion-oriented entrepreneurs. After many years of seeking help with her organizational needs, Terri finally cracked the code and figured things out on her own. It was then that other designers started to notice her and asked her how she had done it. That’s why she is happy to create digital organization products for her fellow designers.

