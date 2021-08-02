Fashion
Olympic athletes post on TikTok and bring fashion brands with them
At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, TikTok is in the foreground.
In 2018, during the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, TikTok had only just been introduced in the United States a year before. He hadn’t taken it as the feeling that he is now, up nearly 800% in monthly active users from 2018 to 2020. Over the past two weeks, Olympic athletes like Ilona Maher of the US Women’s Rugby Team have taken to TikTok to show what life is like inside the Olympic Village. And fashion brands are taking advantage.
Several TikToks Mahers, which were viewed over half a million times each, references Ralph Lauren, a sponsor of Team USA who donated free clothing to all American athletes. Especially prominent has been the USA bob hat, which Maher has worn in almost all of his videos since the games started. She has also published articles on gifted Nike clothing, claiming that she will now only wear Nike and Ralph Lauren clothing from the United States.
@codymelphyGoodies from the United States team ## tokyolympics ## tokyo2020 ## team ## usarugby ##Olympic Games STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Many hashtags used by these athletes have been viewed billions of times, such as #tokyoolympics (3.4 billion) and # tokyo2020 (1.3 billion). Olympic sponsor brands use the same tags. Ralph Lauren used the #tokyoolympics tag on July 28 Publish, for example.
It’s free marketing for Ralph Lauren, who sells all of the pieces Maher features on his online store. is not cheap.) The last minute decision of the spectators of the bar of the Olympics means that the exposure potential of sponsoring a team has been reduced. But TikTok offers an alternative way to present this Olympic equipment to the public.
“The viral and branded TikTok posts from the Tokyo Olympics are just the latest example of a universal digital marketing truth: We live in an omnichannel world and marketers need to embrace not only the platforms they control, like e-commerce product pages or branded websites. , but also platforms driven by their target consumers and influencers, ”said Randy Mercer, vice president of global product development at omnichannel commerce company 1WorldSync.
Skims, who is also a partner of the U.S. team in outfitting athletes with pajamas and loungewear, has canceled several on-field marketing activations in Tokyo due to the absence of spectators, according to the brand.
Still, nearly 4 million people watched a TikTok video of American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte calling loungewear Skims, she received the most comfortable thing I have ever worn in my life.
An executive from Skims was not available for comment, but a company representative said products offered to Olympians, including underwear and wetsuits, would go on sale to the general public by the end of July. .
Other brands that have benefited from Olympian TikTok include Asics, with its sneakers featured by Australian diver Sam Fricker in a video. viewed over 800,000 times. Nike and sunglasses brand Oakleys were both featured by American rugby player Cody Melphy in a video viewed over 11.5 million times.
According to Greg Castronuovo, chief operating officer of the Two Nil Holdings marketing services network, the lack of spectators, the bad press surrounding the Olympics during an ongoing pandemic and the fact that fewer Americans are watching TV are all concerns. for Olympic brands.
These factors put more pressure on sponsors to work much harder to fill the void and find additional audiences through alternative channels, Castronuovo said. “In some ways, some of these channels can be even more effective in developing a stronger connection for the brand. [They can] select positive stories and tap into the genuine admiration and love the country has for our athletes. Beyond the reach and notoriety of TV coverage, brands are advised to use social media channels like TikTok to strengthen the connection they have with games, but more importantly, with the athletes themselves. themselves.
Peter Zeytoonjian, vice president of consumer products at US Olympic and Paralympic Properties, said brands and athletes can benefit from these relationships.
As our Olympic and Paralympic athletes take to the world stage this summer, we are proud to have the continued support of brands whose thoughtful approach to better serving our athletes only benefits Team USA, said Zeytoonjian.
