Rubina Bajwa’s coral dress is a wardrobe staple

Punjabi actress Rubina Bajwa is one of the most stylish divas we have in the industry. She’s known for setting fashion goals every now and then with her public appearances and social media posts. Also earlier today, the actress used her photo sharing app and posted a gorgeous photo.

At the click of a button, we see Rubina wearing a magnificent coral sequined dress. On the one hand, where the deep V-neckline of the dress adds grace, on the other hand, the beautiful and chic sleeves add a touch to the look. On top of all this, Rubina Bajwa wore a new face makeup and wore ethnic jhumkas with western clothes to give a fusion vibe. While it’s not something we see every day, we can’t say that I wouldn’t like it.

Meanwhile, on the work side, Rubina Bajwa’s last film was ‘Gidhar Singhi’. Subsequently, she was supposed to hit the big screens with “Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi”, but the pandemic changed the plans. Besides this film, she also has some other projects in the works – “Beautiful Billo”, “Parahuneya Nu Dafa Karo”, “Good Luck Jatta” and “Laavaan Phere 2”.

Photo courtesy: Instagram