



LONDON – There is no doubt that the pandemic and the lockdowns that followed have transformed the approach to marriage. No more pressure to go big – with the dress, the venue, the number of guests – and the expense. Many feel palpable relief and the new-found freedom to stage a smaller, more unconventional affair. The past 18 months have also drawn people’s attention to the environment, the circular economy and clothing rental, which is why Selfridges is offering their Corner Shop the favorite wedding outfits and accessories for the bride and groom and the bride and groom. guests. The space, Resellfridges: The Wedding, will open on August 2 and aligns with the store’s growing enthusiasm for rental and resale services, as part of its Project Earth sustainability commitments. It also follows the launch of Selfridges wedding services which allow consumers to get married in the Oxford Street store. The selection will include designer dresses, upcycled men’s suits, vintage wedding rings and pre-loved accessories, as well as rentals. Renting for the big day is no longer so unusual, with Carrie Symonds, wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, turning to MyWardrobe HQ earlier this year for her dress. The tulle and silk dress, by Greek designer Christos Costarellos, costs £ 2,870 to buy and £ 45 a day to hire. Symonds wore a flower crown instead of a veil. In its circular bridal boutique, Selfridges will carry editions ofbrands including Resee Paris, Rokit Vintage and Vault Vintage alongside a collection of My Vintage, which features pieces from brands such as Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent and Alaïa. Mon Vintage also offers a tailor-made sourcing service. Clothsurgeon features upcycled and reused men’s clothing, while accessories come from vintage jewelers Jennifer Gibson and Susan Caplan, as well as contemporary brands Anna + Nina, The Vintage Trap, Pawnshop London and The Vintage Showroom. The Corner Shop will also host The Restory’s recycling and repair services ahead of the big day. The new flyer pop-up follows the launch of Weddings at Selfridges. As noted, couples can get married at Selfridges’ Oxford Street apartment building with wedding packages focused on extraordinary experiences.

