Returning office workers looking for a compromise between casual and formal | Fashion





WWith a return to the office now possible, UK workers are thinking about something they haven’t had in a while: what to wear. This comes after 16 months at home with only a business laptop and only a semblance of presentability required for video calls. The conventions of office dress are being reassessed, especially by men who often wore suits for work. So, are they ditching the jogging bottoms and dusting their suits or are elasticated waists here to stay? With hybrid work spending part of a workweek in the office, part of the home is now seen as a possible post-pandemic possible, Sam Kershaw, the purchasing director of menswear site Mr Porter, suggests there will be a hybrid wardrobe to match. Our customers aren’t ready to ignore the home shift of investing in comfortable and versatile pieces for their wardrobes, he says. Especially since many will continue to work from home to some extent. Sweatpants and other casual items exploded during the height of the pandemic with even pajamas acceptable as a fashion item earlier this year. Kershaw says this taste for comfort versus the formal stiffness of tailoring is something clients want to maintain, but they’ll combine it with pieces to elevate their look. There isn’t a sudden streak of men dutifully putting on a shirt and tie, other than the professions that require it, he says. Instead, the men are wearing sleeker versions of the casual clothes we’ve worn throughout the lockdown with easy-to-wear dividers. He describes the look as that sweet spot between casual and formal. Other brands have noticed the demand for clothes that fall in between these two aesthetics. Marks & Spencer worked on chic, relaxed suits that combine soft shoulders over a blazer and pants closer to sweatpants. Hugo Boss, meanwhile, worked with Russell Athletic to produce jersey fabric coveralls, some of which featured shorts in place of pants. Clothing brands are still hoping for a revival of sales with the lifting of restrictions. Speaking to The Guardian in November, Sean Dixon, chief executive of tailors Richard James, said: I really think after the lockdown there will be a reaction to how we’ve all dressed recently. I believe there will be a surge of expression, a desire to dress up. Kershaw predicts that men will eventually shop in different styles, and says tailoring and formal wear have seen a recent recovery. But he says, like with many things, the pandemic has been a catalyst in men’s fashion. This has accelerated a precariousness already underway. In 2019, Kantar market analysts reported that costume sales were down 7% year-over-year and even the investment bank was loosening Goldman Sachs announced a new flexible dress code with suits which are no longer mandatory. Taking into account how and where we wear our clothes is something that has been going on for quite some time and has changed dramatically, says Kershaw. Traditionally, men had an office wardrobe consisting of suits, elegant shirts. Now men wear sports hoodies to lunch, wear sneakers to work, and want to be able to go out for a drink or dinner in a suit and t-shirt. Formal wear has gotten a lot more flowing and that should continue. While Kershaw says he’s noticed items ranging from long shorts to trendy watches have become trending since the restrictions were lifted on July 19, he’s mostly struck by a bigger change. Ultimately, the biggest trend we’re seeing is the shift in our customers’ buying habits to prioritize things done right, with longevity and functionality in mind, he says. Hybrid items that can work for home work, office meeting, and weekend activities tick those boxes.

