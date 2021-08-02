Fashion
We’re fashion girls in our 30s, and this is what we buy from Nordstrom
As you may know, were big fans of Nordstrom here at Who What Wear. We cover it all epic sales to its essential New Arrivals and the seasonal trends you can get it from the multi-brand retailer.
As a fashion editor in my 30s, I certainly have specific items that I gravitate towards when shopping at Nordstrom (read: blazers, button-down shirts, tank tops and t-shirts). I was curious to see what other fashion girls in their 30s are buying from the trusted retailer, so I reached out to my fashion-forward colleagues in their 30s and asked them to share the must-have items they love. buy and are currently considering. of Nordstrom.
If you’re in your 30s or just want some shopping inspiration from Nordstrom, continue scrolling below to take a look at what the Who What Wears 30s Fashion Set is buying. right now.
Levi’s 501 Ripped Straight Leg Jeans ($ 108)
“I’m such a fan of jeans, and Nordstrom has a great selection from tons of brands. “
Ray ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses ($ 100)
Random fun fact: Nordstrom has so many sunglasses. You can get a $ 15 pair or a $ 400 pair in one place. When in doubt, go for the Ray-Ban Wayfarers. They go well with anything. the world.”
Opened it Square cropped t-shirt ($ 19)
“I’m sure you already know this, but Nordstrom has so many great basics. I love their new in-house brand Open Edit, which is the source of this perfect square T-shirt.”
Nike Waffle One Trainers ($ 100)
“The selection of Nike shoes is amazing, but it’s the sneaker inventory that really gets me. It always has the latest styles and is great for restocking the most popular when they run out. “
Jacquemus Le Gilet Noue cropped twisted linen-blend cardigan ($ 400)
“I’m already thinking about the transitional pieces that I can wear now but also once we reach fall.”
Topshop Dani straight pants ($ 75)
“That’s a big yes to these loose pants.”
Saint Laurent Metal slingback pump ($ 795)
“I recently ordered these heels from Saint Laurent, and they are already my new favorite shoe.”
Opened it Ribbed button-down cardigan ($ 39)
“Yes, matching knit sets will be on trend this fall.”
Buy correspondence High waist ribbed pants ($ 30).
Opened it blazer ($ 75)
“I definitely leaned into chic blazers in my 30s. Nordstrom always has a lot to choose from. I especially like a relaxed silhouette.”
Vincent Ribbed Bodycon Dress ($ 117)
“A versatile black dress that I can dress up or dress up is a must in my wardrobe at this point.”
Opened it Jagger Kitten Heel Sandal ($ 40)
“These kitten heeled sandals are perfect for when I want to feel classy and chic while still being comfortable.”
4th and reckless Heaton striped button-down shirt ($ 48)
“Casual shirts are my favorite, and this one from 4th & Reckless is one of my favorites right now. I always head for the brand when I’m on the Nordstrom site. Affordable basics.”
Madewell Whisper Cotton Pocket T-Shirt with V-Neck ($ 19.5)
“I lost track of how many Madewell t-shirts and tank tops I bought from Nordstrom. These are the best building blocks. “
PA Ribbed crop tank top ($ 10)
“If there’s one thing I buy more than anything from Nordstrom, it’s tank tops. They have a wide range of styles and prices to suit all budgets.”
liou Lotte neck warmer ($ 145)
“Do you dare find me some vintage-inspired gold jewelry that I can’t justify buying.”
Good American Always Fits One Piece Swimsuit ($ 89)
“I’ve had a crush on ribbed swimsuits for a few summers now, and it shows no signs of slowing down.”
Ganni High-rise, comfort stretch straight-leg jeans ($ 185)
“I am in a committed relationship with high waisted denim.”
Prada Logo platform moccasin mules ($ 875)
“In terms of bullion coins, practical shoes are a given. They are the perfect shoes for the mid-season.”
Zella One for all crew neck sweatshirt ($ 45)
“The men’s section crew neck sweatshirts. I’m telling you.”
Tory Burch Gingham linen blazer ($ 498)
“A structured and assertive blazer will always get a yes from me. Before the start of a new season, I like to invest in a special blazer to wear a number of outfits and extend the longevity of my wardrobe.”
Khaity High waist cropped jeans ($ 380)
No skinny jeans here! I love the wash of this high waisted pair.
Prada Triangular Logo Loafers ($ 925)
“Like a blazer, having a trendy (but still classic) shoe that I can wear with at least five different outfits is essential.”
Vincent V Neck Crushed Sleeveless Jumpsuit ($ 395)
“Jumpsuits are a staple of my wardrobe. I’ve always had a soft spot for them, but our relationship has blossomed over the past year. I love the crumpled and crumpled material of this one and I see me wearing it with a denim jacket, chunky platform sandals and a red lip. “
Ganni Floral-print knit turtleneck top ($ 135)
“I love second skin tops, especially in the fun prints. They just add that cool factor to every outfit. Wear one under a babydoll dress or layer it with a sweater, and you are sure to get compliments.”
Ganni Summer suit pants ($ 345)
“For most of my life, my go-to stockings were jeans. But as I get older and experience a global pandemic! Nothing looks less appealing than wearing tight jeans all day. That’s why. I put on pants. They’re always classy and make me feel like they’re welded together, but more importantly, they’re comfy. “
